Death of child in Newtownabbey investigated

Police at the scene of a sudden death in the Fernagh Drive area of Newtownabbey on December 16th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a child in Newtownabbey.

The child died in the Fernagh Drive area on Sunday, December 15.

A PSNI spokesperson said a post-mortem is due to take place to determine the cause of death.

One neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said the child's family had only moved into the area recently and "kept themselves to themselves".

"It's generally very quiet around here in Fernagh Drive. The whole incident seemed to have started at around 3am, however no one knows too much about what happened," he added.