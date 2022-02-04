Death of Derry man Gerard Hampson found at Lough Neagh was not suicide, coroner tells inquest

The coroner at the inquest into the death of a Londonderry man who was found dead on the shores of Lough Neagh in 2008 has said he did not believe the death was due to suicide.

Gerard Hampson (53) of Northland Road in Derry disappeared at the end of November 2007 and after a search his naked body was found on January 9 2008.

At Friday's hearing a niece of the dead man recounted the last time she saw her uncle.

Mary Hampson said that on a Wednesday before the end of November her uncle called to her home and she said he was 'very on edge'.

She said there was another man waiting in a car who didn't come in but added her uncle was 'very distracted'

When she asked him was he okay he said he wasn't and added there were 'boys looking for him.'

When she pressed him he said these boys were from Derry and he did not know where to go.

Mary Hampson said her uncle seemed to be 'in real fear' and talked about going 'over the hill' which she took to mean over the Glenshane Pass.

The witness said she told her uncle he could stay with her but he said he didn't want to 'bring these boys to your door' as he didn't know what they were capable of.

The witness said she went out and asked the man in the car to come in and he was 'cagey' and 'tense and uptight' and did not say much.

As her uncle was leaving Mary Hampson said she held his arm and said 'Gerard stay here' and at this point she became emotional and had to pause her evidence.

She said that was the last time she saw her uncle alive.

When she finished her evidence the Coroner Joe McCrisken asked her what did she think happened to her uncle and she said she did not believe it was suicide.

The Coroner then said he did not believe it was suicide and this would be reflected in his findings.

The hearing continues.