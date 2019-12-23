Death of Down teen James Grant from asthma attack stuns community

Family and Friends carry the coffin of James Grant into St Colemans Church Massforth, Kilkeel. Photo by Peter Morrison

Tributes have been paid to a Co Down football player James Grant who died suddenly last week from an asthma attack.

James (17) died at his home in Atticall near Kilkeel on Thursday, December 19.. His gaelic football club, Atticall GAC, paid tribute to the under-20 and minor player.

His funeral took place today at St Coleman's Church Massforth, Kilkeel.

In a post shared on Facebook, the club said: “James was a talented footballer with a promising career ahead of him. Thoughts and prayers are with James' family, friends, club mates and all in Atticall GAA.”

His former primary school Holy Cross in Atticall also shared its condolences with the young man's family.

A tribute online said: “James was a pupil who will always be remembered for his infectious smile and laughter. This news has shaken our entire community. We will keep James, his entire family circle and all of his friends in our prayers.”

Fr Sean Cahill from Upper Mourne parish said: “There is sadness whenever any young person dies, but particularly when it happens at Christmas time.”