Death of hero PSNI dog Dino inspires handler to raise almost £6,000 for animal charity

A PSNI dog handler has raised almost £6,000 for a dog welfare charity in memory of four-legged colleague Dino, who served in the force for seven years.

Dino – nicknamed Pocket Rocket by police officers – had spent his whole life working with his PSNI handler.

The Belgian Malinois retired in August 2020 due to spinal problems and sadly fell gravely ill three weeks after leaving his role. Suffering from sepsis, Dino was put to sleep after emergency vets determined there was no treatment available for him.

Raising money in his memory for the Thin Blue Paw Foundation, almost £6,000 has been raised so far for the charity which supports and rehabilitates both serving and retired police dogs from across the United Kingdom.

“During this career, Dino helped to catch burglars, worked at public events and sports games, traced missing people and found property. He took part in lots of community events and in the regional police dog trials in 2018,” said his handler, who did not wish to be identified.

“He was the smallest dog on the force and was affectionately nicknamed the Pocket Rocket! He was such a little live wire, always full of enthusiasm. He was a real joy to work.

“Unfortunately, just three weeks after he retired he fell gravely ill and I rushed him to the emergency vets,” she said. “Sadly, there wasn’t anything they could do for him and, suffering from sepsis, he was put to sleep. He is very much missed by me and by everyone who knew him.

Belgian Malinois Dino Credit: The Thin Blue Paw Foundation

“The Thin Blue Paw Foundation stepped in, without hesitation, and covered the full amount for Dino’s treatment. This went a huge way to helping me during, what was, a desperately sad time.

“I designed a special t-shirt, using the Thin Blue Paw Foundation logo, and ordered 100 to sell on. They disappeared in hours so I launched a force-wide sale of t-shirts. Over five months I sold around 900 t-shirts and raised £5,847.50 for the charity.

“I was absolutely blown away by the response from police officers and staff within PSNI. I couldn’t have done it without them and I was so glad to be able to give something back to the charity.

“The organisation is doing such amazing work.”

The charity’s trustee Kieran Stanbridge added: “We’ve been astounded by the generosity of PSNI and everyone who bought a t-shirt and contributed to this amazing total.

“This is an incredible way to commemorate Dino and will ensure that his legacy lives on by helping to save the lives of other retired police dogs just like him.”

PD Daphne Credit: Thin Blue Paw Foundation

Also joining the fundraising efforts in Dino’s memory was PD Daphne, who hit the headlines after being injured while serving during rioting in west Belfast in April.

Read more Police dog Daphne injured during Belfast disorder

Daphne was pictured wearing a Thin Blue Paw Foundation t-shirt, helping to honour Dino’s memory.

Those who wish to donate to the charity should visit - https://donate.thinbluepaw.org.uk/