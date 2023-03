Police at the scene of a death on the Ballycastle road in Coleraine. Pic Kevin McAuley McAuley Multimedia.

Police have launched an investigation into a sudden death in Coleraine.

Police attended to a house in the Ballycastle Road area on Tuesday evening.

There was a large scale police presence and forensic teams combing the area. It is thought a man had died suddenly in the house.

A post mortem is due to take place to determine the cause of death.