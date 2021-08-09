Death of man who fell into Armagh river investigated by police

Tragedy: Grainne O’Neill said the community would be shocked by the death

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after a man died in the early hours of Sunday morning after falling into the Folly river in Armagh.

The PSNI said the incident happened close to the Killuney Drive area in the city.

An investigation is now under way to determine the exact circumstances of the man’s tragic death.

Detectives said the incident happened at around 2.30am.

The authorities have not yet released any further details about the identity of the man who passed away.

Emergency services, including fire crews, attended and recovered the man from the water but sadly his life could not be saved.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course to determine the cause of death, the PSNI said.

The Folly river is a small stream which runs through a popular woodland walk on the southern outskirts of the city.

There is a picturesque landscaped walk which runs alongside the river which is very popular with joggers and dog walkers.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph last night, local councillor Sam Nicholson said: “The Folly runs between the Newry Road and comes out at Drumadd.

“It’s maybe two metres wide, some places it’s three — the Folly’s not a big river by any means,” the UUP representative said.

“Sometimes it can be just a trickle, but with the amount of rain we’ve had over the past few days, the water in the stream could have been quite high, and the banks slippery.

“What’s happened is a tragedy.

“A grieving family has lost a loved one in the most awful circumstances.

“I want to send my condolences to the man’s family as they come to terms with this dreadful news.”

Local SDLP councillor Grainne O’Neill said the community would be shocked by the news of the man’s death.

She said her thoughts were with the man’s family.

“It’s awful. It’s desperate,” Councillor O’Neill told the Belfast Telegraph last night.

“God love them.”

A PSNI spokesperson said in a statement: “Enquiries are continuing and officers would ask anyone with information which could assist with their enquiries to contact them in Armagh on 101 quoting reference number 307 08/08/21.

“You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.”