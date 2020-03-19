Death of Northern Ireland man on honeymoon in Las Vegas was drugs-related

The death of a Portadown man, two days after his wedding in Las Vegas in January, was drugs-related, according to the results of a post-mortem examination in Nevada.

The autopsy found traces of a number of drugs including cocaine in Gary Love's body.

But friends of Mr Love's family said they had not been officially informed about the cause of his death despite repeated requests for information.

The 33-year-old father-of-three, who had been living in Waringstown, was found dead by his newly-wed wife Grace in their room in their honeymoon hotel.

The couple had been married just 48 hours earlier in Vegas and as Mr Love's shocked family tried to come to terms with his passing, they were told it could take 12 weeks to establish how he died.

However a coroner in Clark County, Nevada, released the findings of an autopsy to the Belfast Telegraph this week.

The cause of death, it said, was due to the "combined toxic effects" of several drugs including cocaine and diazepam.

The coroner's report said the manner of Mr Love's death was "accidental".

Officials at the coroner's officer have not responded yet to emails about claims that the Love family have not been told about the cause of death.

Mr Love died the day after watching Dubliner Conor McGregor win his UFC fight in Las Vegas against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.

Mr Love and his wife were photographed by friends in the crowd at the T Mobile Arena in Vegas where the McGregor fight took place on the Saturday night after their wedding.

Friends said that on the Sunday after returning to their room following a meal, Mrs Love was not able to wake her husband.

She called the emergency services and they pronounced Mr Love dead. Mr and Mrs Love have two young children, Molly and Pippa, who are under the age of four.

Mr Love has a 13-year-old daughter Bethany from a previous relationship. His mother Rosemary Bacon, who is from the Killicomaine area of Portadown, flew to Las Vegas with her daughter Sarah and son Kenneth to be with Mrs Love.

Mr Love's father Malcolm said that his son had served a prison sentence in the past for drugs offences but added that he had "turned his life around" in the past 10 years.

Until recently Gary Love ran a shop on Belfast's Newtownards Road and had moved to a house in Waringston to give his family "a better life".

His wife is a beautician in the village.

After Mr Love's body was flown home from Las Vegas he was buried at Kernan Cemetery in Portadown after a funeral service at Seagoe Parish Church where the Rev Stuart Moles spoke of the dead man's "generosity of spirit".

He said he once gave away his Manchester United season ticket to the family of a cancer sufferer so that they could sell it to raise much needed funds for him.

He also sponsored a boys' football team in Belfast.