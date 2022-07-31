Death of popular Co Tyrone man Cormac McLaughlin announced by family following battle with cancer

A popular Co Tyrone man who was battling cancer in the US has passed away on Saturday, his family have announced on social media.

Cormac McLaughlin from Castlederg passed away in Texas after fighting the disease for 18 months.

The 39-year-old received his devastating brain tumour diagnosis in Easter last year, having just got married to wife Krystal a few weeks prior.

In a bid to support his treatment, thousands of family members and friends across Northern Ireland and beyond raised over 200,000 euros to help fund his treatment in the US, money the family now poignantly said will be used to “get him home”.

In a social media post on the Care for Cormac Facebook page set up by his family, they described the man as “our brave brother, son, husband and friend”.

“Cormac has passed away very peacefully in Texas,” they wrote.

“His initial good progress just wasn’t to last. His body had battled so hard for the last 18 months and it took its toll. Cormac just wasn’t strong or stable enough in the end to fly home.

“The money donated to get him home will still be spent to do so, just not the way we had wanted. It will also be used for the hospital bills.

“We are eternally grateful for all your financial support so that Cormac had the chance to access the trial and other treatment options approved in America, in one of the best cancer hospitals in the world. He said he always wanted to “try everything” and fight this as hard as he could.

“He didn’t lose the fight - as we’ve never seen a more courageous battle... we’re forever proud of how, at only 39 years of age, he faced such a life-changing diagnosis and got himself through the dark days so positively. He’s at peace now with daddy, looking after his nephew Leo.

“Our family have suffered a lot in recent years, but the love and support shown by friends, family, colleagues, his students, entire communities worldwide and people we’ve never met, has been unbelievable. We will never ever forget it.”

The post led to an outpouring of sympathy, with thousands of messages left online and many paying tribute.

The family also confirmed funeral arrangements for the man would follow.

Donations to the Care for Cormac fund can be made on the online fundraiser here.