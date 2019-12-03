Death threat graffiti against prison officers appears in Derry

Graffiti issuing threats against prison officers has appeared on a community centre in Londonderry.

The names of a number of prison officers was daubed on the building in Central Drive.

It also calls for an end to "brutality" in Maghaberry Prison and is signed "IRA".

Alliance leader Naomi Long said the incident was an "absolutely shocking and sickening threat against prison officers".

"Those behind this intimidation have nothing to offer anyone but misery and grief," the MEP said

"Anyone with information about who was responsible please contact the police."

Chairman of the Prison Officers Association Ivor Dunne said the incident was "absolutely deplorable".

“Prison officer’s carry out their duties with impeccable impartiality. Words just can’t express how disgusting this is. We have supposedly moved on with the Good Friday Agreement, but some people obviously want to pull us back," he told the Derry News.

“The role of prison officers is very diverse and has changed significantly since 1998."

Police appealed for witnesses after what they described as "criminal damage" in the Central Drive area. It was reported to them on Monday morning.

"Police received a report that graffiti had been painted on the wall of a property in the area sometime overnight," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or who has information that could assist police with their enquiries to contact officers in Strand Road on 101, quoting reference 420 02/12/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."