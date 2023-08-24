Death threat victim accepts PSNI apology after 15-hour wait

Son of former assistant chief constable urges police to review procedures following delay

A man who waited hours for the police to attend his office after he received calls from someone claiming to be on his street and threatening to shoot him has welcomed the PSNI’s apology over the incident but said the force needs to change how it handles crime.

Andrew McQuillan, whose father Alan is a former assistant chief constable with the PSNI, said members of his family had left the country in fear following the calls.

Mr McQuillan wrote on social media that he had reported a male threatening people with a firearm to the PSNI on Tuesday at 6pm, and officers had not attended until almost 15 hours later, “citing lack of officers”.

“They sent me a WhatsApp message saying they were going to chop me up and my whole family. They then started phoning constantly from a withheld number,” he told BBC’s The Nolan Show.

“I answered and they said they were on their way to shoot me. It was a mixture of WhatsApp messages and phone calls.

“There was lots of calling me derogatory names. I don’t know who they are or what their purpose was, but myself and my staff were fearful.

“They told me they were on the road and on their way now.”

Mr McQuillan said the 999 call handler advised him to lock the doors and stay inside, telling him police were on their way, but after a 20-minute wait, he was forced to call again.

“I phoned police back and they said they were incredibly busy. The quote was, ‘We don’t have as many police as we used to, so we can’t come just yet’,” he said.

“They said the inspector had downgraded the call, so they weren’t going to send another district to it.

“I would know the grading systems because my father was in the police.

“They told me it had been downgraded from an immediate call to an emergency call.

“I tweeted this morning because I’m disgusted by this. I had people with me who were not used to this kind of thing, and they are scared. I told this to police on the phone.

“They had to go and hide in a hotel last night because they didn’t know what was going on.

“Within five minutes [of the tweet], I miraculously got a phone call where they said they would send police now.”

The PSNI has since apologised for the incident and confirmed it was being treated as a sectarian hate crime.

Mr McQuillan told the Belfast Telegraph he welcomed the apology and was “glad the PSNI stepped up to the mark” but said it was “regrettable” he had to go public to secure it.

“I wasn’t requesting special treatment because of my dad. I was just asking to be treated as a normal member of the public reporting a serious crime,” he said.

“All my interaction with the PSNI today has been very positive — they are taking it seriously. But this is what I would have expected last night, not just because senior management got involved following my tweet.

“I know the procedures, I know what the police should be doing. I’d encourage anyone else who feels they aren’t taking a crime seriously to go public if they want action.

“Every officer I’ve dealt with today has been wonderful. They’re doing a great job in challenging circumstances. This is a process failure within management, it is not the fault of frontline officers.

“I accept the PSNI’s apology now that they’re taken my situation seriously, but they have to change how they deal with crime because there’ll be someone else facing the same unacceptable situation as I was if they don’t.”

District Commander Superintendent Kelly Moore said: “Police received a report at 6.17pm on Tuesday August 22 of threats against a man. Due to the high volume and nature of ongoing incidents at that time within the area, unfortunately no crews were available to attend.

“I have spoken to the reporting person directly and have apologised for officers not attending at the time and understand the distress this has caused him.

“At 9am on Wednesday, August 23, officers attended the address to speak with the reporting person and to offer crime prevention advice.

“We have launched an investigation and we are treating this as a sectarian hate crime.

“As part of our policing response we will be increasing patrols of the area to provide reassurance.”