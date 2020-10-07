Deaths and serious injuries on Northern Ireland roads 'reduced due to Covid-19 pandemic'

The number of people either killed or seriously injured on Northern Ireland's roads has reduced significantly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a senior PSNI officer has confirmed.

Assistant Chief Constable (ACC) John Roberts told the Stormont Infrastructure Committee there was less traffic on the roads between March and June of this year during the pandemic lockdown.

"Clearly Covid-19 has paid a large part," ACC Roberts said, "with less traffic on the road we would expect less collisions."

"This year to date there has been a reduction overall of 108 total persons either killed or seriously injured. That is from 481 last year to 373 this year."

ACC Roberts said that 46 people have lost their lives on NI roads so far this year.

A total of 56 people were killed on Northern Ireland's roads during 2019, with 55 deaths in 2018.

He said the main factors for people losing their life on roads was down to vehicles taking the wrong course or being in the wrong position, excessive speed and at junction, or emerging from a minor road without care.

He said that around 41% of all prosecutions that go through courts are for motoring offences.

The senior officer said between August 2019 and July 2020 the PSNI had more than 45,000 motoring offence detections. This represented a 10% decrease in recorded offences when compared to the same period the previous year.

He added: "That can be put down chiefly to Covid and the largest offence group in that is speeding, with a total of 8,000 detections.

"That does not include the detections from the Road Safety Partnership, which is an addition of over 47,000 speeding offences for the same 12 month period."

The committee heard that nine of of the 14 deaths between the April and June period during the lockdown were classed as vulnerable road users- including cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians.

ACC Roberts added: "We are mindful of vulnerable road users, the figures are small, but there has been an increase in more cyclists killed or seriously injured.

"At the same time there is an increased trend and enthusiasm for cycling. So there are more cyclists on the road as well than there was maybe even five years ago, never mind 10 or 15. "