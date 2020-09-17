Deaths caused by Covid-19 in Northern Ireland reach 755

Covid-19 was the underlying primary cause in 91% of deaths that mentioned the disease on the death certificate.

The number of deaths primarily due to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland has risen to 755, official statistics revealed.

It was the underlying cause in 91% of fatalities that mentioned the disease on the death certificate, the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency said.

The overall number of deaths in the second quarter of this year, from April to the end of June, was 4,684 – significantly higher than comparable periods in previous years.

The last time that quarterly toll was exceeded was during a difficult flu season at the start of 2018, the Registrar General quarterly report said.

People aged 75 and over accounted for two-thirds of overall deaths and 81% of those registered due to Covid-19 this calendar year up to June 30.

The provisional number of deaths in the quarter that were due to cancer totalled 1,177 which accounted for a quarter of the total in the period, compared with an average of 28% over the previous five years.

The provisional total due to cancer in the year to date is 2,302, 2% higher than for the same period last year.

The provisional tally from heart disease and respiratory conditions in the second quarter totalled 410 (9% of deaths) and 367 (8%) respectively.

On average, over the last five years, a 10th of annual deaths have been due to heart disease and 13% to respiratory conditions.

The number due to intentional self-harm totalled 43 (1% of deaths in the quarter), bringing the total for the calendar year to 77.

Based on the average over the previous five years 1% of deaths have been due to self-inflicted injury.

The coroner has reviewed how some deaths are classified.