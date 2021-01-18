Debt and Covid making it worst 'Blue Monday' on record: charity

Don't struggle with money worries alone urges Advice NI on 'most depressing day of year'

A debt charity has advised people in Northern Ireland to brace for the worst 'Blue Monday' on record following an economically devastating 2020. (PA)

A debt charity has advised people in Northern Ireland to brace for the worst 'Blue Monday' on record following an economically devastating 2020.

The stark warning comes as Advice NI revealed that it dealt with over £28m debt last year, as well as over half a million enquiries.

It is also why the organisation has urged individuals and businesses to seek free advice this so-called Blue Monday, which falls today.

The third Monday in January was awarded the gloomy title by a travel company in 2004.

It is said to be the most depressing day of the year due to a combination of post-Christmas blues; cold, dark nights and the arrival of unpaid credit card bills.

And this year you can add Covid-19 onto that gloomy catalogue.

Sinead Campbell, head of money, debt and quality at Advice NI, said money worries often come to the fore in January.

"As December's credit card bills hit the letterboxes at the end of January, the reality hits that many people will have overspent on their credit card over the festive period and will struggle to meet their minimum payments," she said.

"Typically credit cards have relatively high interest rates, often in excess of 17% APR, so if they are not paid in full each month interest and charges can quickly spiral out of control.

"If you are struggling with debt during the Covid 19 pandemic you don't have to face it alone."

Advice NI said financial difficulties are on the increase due to the pandemic, with many claiming benefits for the first time.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) has recorded over 10,000 proposed redundancies since March 2020, contributing to its highest annual total on record.

During 2020, Advice NI's debt service dealt with over £28m of debt in more than 7,500 agreements and anticipates that this will only become worse.

NISRA has also reported that the claimant count has more than doubled to over 60,000 since March 2020.

Advice NI and the Independent Advice Network have 69 members and more than 300 advisers across Northern Ireland, providing free advice.

During 2019/20, it helped over 5,000 people deal with £52m in debt queries. It also advised 195 businesses dealing with over £8.2m of debt queries.

Meanwhile, a charity has urged people to virtually check in with friends and family today.

Samaritans wants to turn Blue Monday into the more positive Brew Monday, encouraging people to make a cup of tea and have a chat on the phone or online with those they care about.

The Great British Bake Off finalist and Samaritans volunteer Laura Adlington said it is about "making sure that people are all right, not just on that day but every day".

Adlington said she has had days where she has not wanted to get out of bed and rather than talking to people has felt like she has wanted to "shut the world out a little bit".

But she added: "What I've made myself do recently is reach out to people and talk, and it does help, it genuinely does help."

Adlington said the ethos of "a problem shared is a problem halved" may sound archaic but there is a lot of truth in it.

Samaritans chief executive Julie Bentley said: "The challenges many people face during winter have been felt even more acutely this year with the pandemic restrictions.

"At Samaritans, we know how powerful talking and listening can be, even if it is virtually.

"It doesn't have to be a Monday or a cup of tea, it's about taking the time to listen and support one another. It could save a life."