Debut team of community volunteers assist first responders in Down and Lisburn area

The Mid-Down and Lisburn District Community First Responders

Northern Ireland’s debut team of volunteer first responders supported under-pressure ambulance crews more than a dozen times in their first four days — and got to the scene first in most emergencies.

Mid-Down and Lisburn District Community First Responders is made up of 22 volunteers trained by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

The Down and Lisburn-based charity responds to 999 emergency calls to help individuals survive major medical problems, including cardiac arrest.

Starting this week, they are on-call in the area.

The training provided by the NI Ambulance Service covered first aid and CPR, use of defibrillators and helping patients out of bed.

However, many of the volunteers already have some medical background.

Read more Risks of freestanding midwifery-led units must be fully explained under Northern Trust maternity public consultation

Charity co-ordinator Graham Walsh spoke of how vital the charity’s services are.

Since launching on Monday “already we have assisted the NI Ambulance Service in 13 calls”.

“In the majority of those calls, we were actually there before the Ambulance Service,” he added.

The charity works closely alongside the NI Ambulance Service and volunteers are provided with kits that include defibrillators, temperature probes, blood pressure monitors and more.

“Our trained volunteers are on-call to respond to emergency calls directed by the NI Ambulance Service. Our team will aim to arrive on site promptly, use their training and range of equipment to support the patient until emergency services arrive,” said Mr Walsh.

The charity’s work aims to give members of the community more confidence in their safety. “It does give the community a lot more strength in terms of knowing there’s another scheme out there that can be with them and stay with them until the ambulance actually arrives.”

Walsh said that if a patient was to go into cardiac arrest while a community first responder was on the scene, “each one of us have defibrillators and everything else — we’re trained to deal with that”.

The charity will also support people with other calls, including breathing difficulties, chest pains, strokes, seizures and diabetic problems as directed by NIAS.

It has been funded by donations from local businesses and members of the community.

In the UK, more than 30,000 people suffer a cardiac arrest outside of a hospital each year.

In Northern Ireland, the current survival rate is less than one in 10.

Chairperson of the charity Lynda Donaldson is a survivor of cardiac arrest.

“I was one of the lucky ones,” she said.

“While walking along Saintfield, I just dropped to the ground.

“I survived simply because two strangers were nearby — a local school nurse who was CPR trained and a man who by chance had a defibrillator kit in his car.

“They saved my life, but very sadly, many other people are not as fortunate.

“However, our local Community First Responder team will attempt to do something about this and help more people like me.”

The charity has plans to support more areas in the future, including Lisburn, Dunmurry, parts of West Belfast, Carryduff and more. They are seeking more volunteers in order to provide this service.

More information about volunteering and donation is available on their Facebook page, or their website.