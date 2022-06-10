Decision by BBC NI to axe live Twelfth parade coverage a ‘snub’ to community: Grand Orange Lodge

More than 20,000 people take part in an Orange Order parade in Belfast to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland (Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland has said a decision by the BBC to axe live coverage of the Twelfth of July parade in Belfast is a “snub” to their community.

In a statement, a spokesperson voiced the “immense disappointment and frustration” brought about by the decision, which was confirmed on Friday after the plans were first reported in the Belfast Telegraph.

A letter was sent to Rev Mervyn Gibson and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson on Friday morning revealing plans to substitute live coverage with an extended night time highlight show.

BBC NI interim director Adam Smyth said the one hour show – covering eight events – is part of efforts “to better and more fully reflect” the Twelfth.

“We know that our decision not to resume live television coverage of the Belfast demonstration may be disappointing for some people and have made this decision after careful consideration and based on all usual editorial considerations,” the letter states.

“We will also want to explore how we can make audiences aware of other BBC programmes about the Orange tradition, coinciding with this year’s 12 July programming and will confirm these and other broadcast details shortly.”

A spokesperson for the Grand Orange Lodge said: “This decision by BBC NI was reached without meaningful discussion or consultation with the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland and is immensely disappointing and frustrating, not only for our members but for the many members of the public who watch the programme each year.

“We became aware of the plans to cancel the live broadcast during our annual Twelfth of July planning meeting with BBC NI staff.

“The Grand Secretary Rev. Mervyn Gibson and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, a former Assistant Grand Master and DUP Leader, then met with Interim Director of BBC Northern Ireland Adam Smyth and asked him to reconsider this decision."

He added: “The BBC is a public broadcasting service and to cancel live coverage of the Twelfth of July - the biggest cultural event in Northern Ireland with tens of thousands taking part and hundreds of thousands more watching at the eighteen host venues – defies logic.

“We pointed out many people cannot attend Twelfth of July parades for a range of reasons. Many are housebound due to illness or old age, while others are in nursing homes – they are the people who will be impacted most by this decision.

“It is hard to accept this as anything other than a further snub to the wider Protestant, Unionist and Loyalist Community and our culture.”

Mr Smyth insisted the public funded broadcaster recognises the importance of the Twelfth and Orange Order events.

“This is something we will properly reflect within our output, seeking to describe and explain the significance of what is happening and make it more generally accessible including to those with other backgrounds and beliefs,” he added.

The letter also praised the Orange Order for helping production staff over the years and expressed a desire to continue good relations.

“We hope that this is something that the Institution will feel able to facilitate helping BBC staff in their efforts to capture the colour, diversity and importance of these events.”

The decision has provoked outrage among unionists including DUP MP Ian Paisley Jr who plans to raise concerns with UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries.

His party colleague East Derry MP Gregory Campbell described the BBC’s centenary coverage “pitiful” .

He added: “They managed to provide lower output than GB News with one full-time employee in Northern Ireland.

“The BBC nationally is in a period of transition with huge questions being asked about its future.

"Ultimately, it is decisions taken by the BBC itself however which create the greatest damage to what used to be one of our most important national institutions.”

His DUP colleague, Tom Elliott, a former Fermanagh County Grand Master of the Order said he will “be asking the BBC to provide a comparison of the hours coverage delivered by them for a range of activities, groups and organisations” as he noted “the significant annual coverage that the BBC provide to other cultural activities”.

He added that while the BBC “have agreed to continue with their highlights programme, my feeling is that this will not represent the bright and colourful atmosphere that is broadcasted through live coverage”.

Meanwhile TUV leader Jim Allister lambasted the organisation for its “appalling” attitude towards one side of the community.

“I think the move is in line with the anti-unionist tendency that exists within BBC NI,” he told the Belfast Telegraph. “That was on full show during the Centenary Parade.”

"The BBC did minimum coverage and it looks like they are about to take the next republican step forward by cutting it even further.

“It’s appalling that a public broadcaster would act in this way.”

A former commentator on BBC NI coverage of the Twelfth warned “it would be folly” to limit television output to news bulletins and a late night recap of the main events.

Historian Dr Clifford Smyth fronted the regional channel’s special programme for more than 10 years until 2011.

“Whoever is behind this hasn’t thought the decision through very well,” he claimed.

“You see the whole history of Ulster in the Twelfth parade — it is depicted on the iconic banners.

“It’s essential that those of a different political outlook are exposed to that story.”

Dr Smyth said it raises an obvious question which will be on the lips of even more unionists now.

“Is it the British Broadcasting Corporation or the Nationalist Broadcasting Corporation?” he asked.

“It seems the BBC has abandoned balance.”

Adam Smyth’s letter in full

We welcomed having the opportunity to chat with you about the BBC's plans for coverage of this year's Orange Order demonstrations on 12 July. It was a wide-ranging and informative conversation and we'll want to engage further with both of you about issues around community and cultural diversity on the BBC and in the context of other work that we plan to do in this area - and your positive comments about some of our recent programmes and series.

We said that we would reflect on the points that you had made about the return of live BBC television coverage of the Belfast demonstration in addition to our other broadcast plans, including an hour-long programme featuring stories, people and events at eight regional locations.

We think there is particular value in seeking to better/more fully reflect Orange Order events across the region and that our highlights programme, which has been popular with local audiences, is the best means of achieving this objective. The Belfast demonstration will, of course, be included within it. And this coverage will be complemented by reports on the BBC's news services across radio, television and online.

Our late evening programme involves significant logistical effort and resource. Its scheduling and availability on iPlayer gives us the ability to reach a larger audience and we think that its format allows us to do much more than we can with live coverage of a single event.

We know that our decision not to resume live television coverage of the Belfast demonstration may be disappointing for some people and have made this decision with careful consideration and based on all usual editorial considerations.

We will also want to explore how we can make audiences aware of other BBC programmes about the Orange tradition, coinciding with this year's 12 July programming and will confirm these and other broadcast details shortly.

We recognise the importance of 12 July events for those taking part and many others within our local community. This is something that we will properly reflect within our output, seeking to describe and explain the significance of what's happening and to make it more generally accessible, including to those with other backgrounds and beliefs.

Our production teams have been grateful for the support that they've received from the Orange Order in our coverage of previous 12 July demonstrations and we hope that this is something that the Institution will feel able to facilitate, helping BBC staff in their efforts to capture the colour, diversity and importance of these events.

Yours sincerely,

Adam Smyth

Interim Director - BBC Northern Ireland