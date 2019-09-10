Decision 'soon' in case of Prof Kirkpatrick sacked by Presbyterian Church

A sacked academic has moved a step forward in his case against the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.

Professor Laurence Kirkpatrick attended a final preliminary hearing in the case at Killymeal House in Belfast yesterday.

Mr Kirkpatrick made an application to amend a claim before Judge Murray, who said she will provide a written decision within "the next few days".

Professor Kirkpatrick - who worked at the Presbyterian Church's Union Theological College - was dismissed for gross misconduct earlier this year.

He is taking a legal case over his sacking, claiming unfair dismissal, discrimination and harassment by his employers.