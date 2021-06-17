Decision to approve out-of-town retail park will ‘decimate’ shopping in Enniskillen, say Retail NI chief

The new Sinn Fein chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh Council’s Planning Committee has defied the advice of planners and used his casting vote to approve an out-of-town-centre retail park — a decision criticised as a “shameful” one that will decimate shopping in Enniskillen.

After a drawn vote, planning permission for the development of a major retail park at the site of the former Unipork factory in Enniskillen was approved on the casting vote of committee chairman, Councillor Glenn Campbell.

The decision has been condemned by Retail NI, whose Chief Executive Glyn Roberts said: “This is a shameful decision based upon exaggerated claims of new jobs being created and completely ignored the concerns of local independent retailers and small businesses in Enniskillen Town Centre.

“We believe this application won’t complement the existing retail offer; it is in fact a competing town centre which will decimate what is a well-established and successful Enniskillen town centre. This scheme is a flagrant breach of the ‘town centre first’ policy. It beggars belief that such an outdated business model has been approved by the Fermanagh Omagh Planning Committee.

“As we have seen before with countless other out-of-town retail development, it always destroys and displaces existing town centre retail jobs.”

In December, the Council’s Planning Committee deferred a decision for permission sought by Elm Grange Limited for the development on the outskirts of Enniskillen — a £15.5m investment capable of creating 450 new jobs.

Entitled ‘Lakelands Retail Park’, the earmarked Unipork site is around one mile from the town centre, which has lain vacant for 20 years.

The proposal comprises six retail units, a 54-bedroom hotel, cinema, bowling alley, petrol station, food outlet as well as more than 750 parking spaces.

So far, The Range and Moviebowl have confirmed they will occupy the site if permission is granted.

However, planners recommended the application should be refused.

On learning of this, and ahead of the committee meeting, the developer launched an online petition, gathering more than 1,000 signatures calling on councillors to go against that advice.

It is claimed the venture could led to annual salaries of around £3.5m and accrue almost £750,000 in rates.

But a planning official had told councillors that “it’s likely traders from the application site are going to directly compete with business inside the town centre”.

The official pointed out that Enniskillen has a high percentage of small retailers and independent businesses, who would be more vulnerable to the impact of an economic downturn and internet or out-of-town shopping.

There is currently a 14.2% vacant retail unit rate in Enniskillen, which is above the UK average of 11.3%.

Recommending refusal, the official pointed out a referral site has been identified as suitable for the development in question, and the applicant has not demonstrated sufficient flexibility in their approach.

It was also asserted there would be a significant adverse impact on trade and turnover in the town centre and its vitality and viability.

At the first Planning Committee meeting of the new council term, under the new chairmanship of Mr Campbell, the planning officer repeated the recommendation for refusal.

However, Sinn Fein’s Councillor Tommy Maguire disagreed and, proposing approval, said: “This application met most of the criteria and we were left with four reasons for refusal.

“The town centre of Enniskillen is very limited in size and is effectively not much bigger than the island of Enniskillen, which we are all so proud of as the only island town in Ireland.”

However, Ulster Unionist councillor Robert Irvine backed the recommendation to refuse.

He said: “This site isn’t within the primary retail core, irrespective of the distance. Enniskillen is quite a large town. My wife is a shopper and I go along with her and her friends.

“They find Enniskillen to be one of about four unique towns in the whole of Northern Ireland because of the tapestry of privately-owned shops that provide a service right across the board, as well as the amount of hostelries and eateries.

“You would go far and wide to find as diverse a range of places to eat out, and all within the area of the town centre.”

He addedL: “I can see where the applicants and their agents are coming from, but I believe our [planning] officers have taken the right course.

“On the balance of evidence provided, I am willing to go with the officers’s recommendation and refuse the application.”

The chairman put the matter to a vote, which came in level with five in favour and five against. Using his casting vote, Mr Campbell supported the application, tipping the scales in favour of approval.

Frank Curran of Elm Grange said the project will be "transformative for Enniskillen and the region".

He said the development will "re-invigorate a derelict site that has lain empty for the last 20 years" and that it will create new job opportunities