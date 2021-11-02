Decision to erect Irish language street sign to be reviewed over fears it could be placed on Orange hall

A decision by Belfast Council to erect an Irish language street sign is to be reviewed over fears it could be placed on an Orange hall.

At the full monthly meeting of the council on November 1 the DUP received support across the chamber for a proposal to return a decision to grant new Irish language signage at Clifton Street back to committee for further discussion.

The Orange hall, which stands on a corner of the North Belfast Street, would be the obvious site for a street sign under normal circumstances.

DUP Alderman Brian Kingston said: “It is an unusual street in that virtually no one lives there, it is nearly all businesses or organisations, I think maybe two people live on it.

“I understand the rules involve contacting premises, and I think 12 addresses were contacted. But there is a lot more than that on the street, if you look at businesses, doctor’s surgeries etcetera.

“I was contacted by the Orange hall, who said they did not receive notification, and have asked could this be taken back, so they could receive notification, and offer their opinion. We should also check if the notification goes out to all the businesses.”

Sinn Fein Councillor Ciaran Beattie said: “We are listening to the concerns, particularly the concern that the street sign is going on, or very close to, the Orange hall.

“We are content with this going back for further discussion. No one has ever intended the Irish language to be forced on anyone. We are content for it to go back to look at where it is going to go, or if an alternative sign can be put in its place.” He added: “I don’t think we should be putting Irish language signs on Orange halls if they don’t wish it to be there.”

People Before Profit Councillor Fiona Ferguson said: “I’m not entirely sure what the Orange Order has to fear from an Irish language street sign beside it. I don’t think anyone has much to fear from a sign – we are talking about an inanimate object here, and something that residents in the area have clearly voted to support.”

City Solicitor John Walsh told the chamber council policy was that all occupiers on any given street will be contacted, including all commercial premises. He said: “It is my understanding that is what happened in this case.”

DUP Councillor Fred Cobain said: “The consultation didn’t include the Orange hall. I have seen a correspondence from the council which basically says the Orange hall wasn’t consulted, basically because they don’t have a letter box. So basically a letter could not have been delivered.

“If they were not consulted then the process is flawed. Everybody on that street is entitled to be consulted, the Orange hall wasn’t consulted, and until they are, this is flawed.”

55 elected members voted for the decision to go back to committee, pending contact with the Orange hall. Three members from People Before Profit abstained.

Last month the council’s People and Communities Committee agreed new Irish language signage for four streets in North and West Belfast – Clifton Street, Stephen Street, Forest Street and Fort Street. 75 percent of respondents were in favour of the Irish sign at Clifton Street, a street linking the city centre into the north.

The council’s current policy on the erection of a second street name plate requires that at least two thirds (66.6 percent) of the people surveyed must be in favour of the proposal to erect a second street sign in a language other than English. 33 percent of the eligible electorate is required to sign a petition to begin the process.

A controversial new policy for new dual language signs was ratified in January this year, but still has not come into effect. It will go to public consultation this month, and is expected to replace the current policy early next year.

The new policy means at least one resident of any Belfast street, or a councillor, is all that is required to trigger a consultation on a second nameplate, with 15% in favour being sufficient to erect the sign.