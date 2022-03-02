Decision to suspend initiative that would see firefighters respond to cardiac calls alongside ambulance service sparks outrage

Legal fears halt plan for firefighters to attend cardiac emergencies

A decision to suspend an initiative that would have seen firefighters respond to cardiac calls alongside the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has been slammed as “baffling” and “bitterly disappointing”.

Health Minister Robin Swann announced Maggie’s Call on February 25 in memory of five-year-old Maggie Black, who died in December 2021 in Carnlough, Co Antrim, after waiting more than an hour for an ambulance to arrive.

The collaboration between the Fire and Ambulance Services was to see a phased rollout of firefighters trained to co-respond to incidents in rural areas where someone had suffered a heart attack.

However, in the Assembly yesterday Mr Swann announced the service was being halted after the chief fire officer received correspondence from the Fire Brigades Union and subsequent legal advice.

Mid and East Antrim DUP councillor Andrew Clarke, who supported the Maggie’s Call campaign, which gathered more than 20,000 signatures in an online petition, said he was bitterly disappointed.

He said the news, just four days after Mr Swann announced the initiative, was “not a good look” after having “led them up the hill and down again”.

“I actually met the family earlier, we were just saying how great it was, how it brought people together from different political parties and how great it was to see progress being made,” he said.

“It seems very strange you can approve and publicly agree something on a Friday and then, four days later, it suddenly is stopped again.

“It raises a lot of questions around the procedure of what is happening.

“It also raises questions exactly what this legal advice is. Legal advice usually takes a bit of time.

“Is it really industrial threats cloaked in legal language?

“Reading between the lines, that would be a concern I have.

“I have spoken to a number of individual fire officers, and every one of them has been surprisingly enthusiastic and keen about this initiative. It is a bit baffling as to where it could be coming from.”

Mr Swann told MLAs the development was “unfortunate”, and praised the campaign by the Black family.

Mr Clarke said the family had “put themselves out there” despite having gone through “something unimaginable”.

“A mention you are going to do it and then going back on it, those are things that should not be done lightly,” he added.

“If there is legal advice, it would need to really be very serious, specific and weighty advice.

The Fire Brigades Union was contacted for comment.