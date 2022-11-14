Deckchair and photo from the Titanic set to go under the hammer

Items from doomed liner expected to fetch thousands

Two Irish items from the ill-fated RMS Titanic are coming up for auction — a photograph of purser Hugh McElroy on deck with a parrot, and a Titanic deckchair taken off in Ireland by a visiting member of the press.

The deckchair, which has an opening bid threshold of $45,000 at Heritage Auctions in Dallas, was reportedly removed by Cork Examiner photographer Thomas Barker at the Queenstown call on the Belfast-built liner’s maiden voyage on April 11, 1912.

According to a 1959 letter accompanying the lot, Barker was gifted it after commenting that he’d love to use one in his garden during the summer.

His photographs of the Titanic boat deck went around the world in the wake of the disaster. He also took photographs of the ship in the water — and one of the pilot boat leaving the liner as she prepares to leave harbour appears to show the legs of a deckchair loaded in the stern.

The haunting keepsake went to Barker’s housemaid Patricia O’Brien, and eventually made its way to England through her daughter.

When selling it more than 60 years ago Judith Borrow wrote: “My mother was Mrs Patrick O’Brien and in 1912 she worked as a housekeeper in Queenstown… to a senior employee of the local newspaper. It was a Mr Thomas Barker, although I don’t know what his exact position was at the newspaper.”

Barker “requested one of the Titanic’s chairs as a souvenir so he could use it to sit in his garden during the summer days.

“They consented and gave him this deckchair, the one you now have for me. After the terrible story came through that the ship had sunk with such a terrible loss of life, Mr Barker said he didn’t want any more to do with the chair as it reminded him of the many lovely people who had perished in the tragedy.

The deckchair which was taken from the Titanic

“He was going to break the chair up and dispose of it. But my mother asked if she could have it, to which he immediately consented. It remained in our house ever since. And I used to play with it with my brother until I realised what it meant.”

Direct descendants of Mr Barker still work for the Irish Examiner newspaper, although it is understood they have no direct knowledge of the deckchair since the photographer died young in 1924, aged only 48.

He had worked for the Cork Examiner since the 1890s and is widely credited with being the first full-time staff press photographer with any Irish newspaper. He also recorded the aftermath of the sinking of the Lusitania in 1915, when both survivors and corpses were landed at Queenstown, now Cobh.

A rare photograph of Titanic’s Purser Hugh McElroy is also coming up for auction, this time at Henry Aldridge & Son next Saturday.

He is shown holding a parrot in the photo, which he was transporting to the United States on the Adriatic in 1910 on behalf of a passenger named Joseph Finley, who had to take a sailing a few days later.

Finley explained: “I gave him the parrot, and telling him the trick of the parrot imitating the tapping of my fingers. It was found that he would tap the wireless key on the Adriatic just as regularly and as precisely.

“As a result of some experiments, the parrot was found quite competent to send wireless messages without the regular operator touching the key, the bird simply following each tap with… his imitation of the dots and dashes. I was highly gratified in getting a wireless message on the Cedric, which was sent ‘Via McElroy’s Parrot’ as the messages stated.”