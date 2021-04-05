Declan Ryan's death in Fermanagh jetski incident 'devastating', says Arlene Foster

First Minister Arlene Foster has expressed her sadness following the death of a man in an incident involving a jetski in Co Fermanagh during the Easter weekend.

Emergency services recovered a man's body from the River Erne in Fermanagh close to the village of Bellanaleck.

The victim was named last night as Leinster man Declan Ryan.

It's understood he died as a result of an incident involving a jet ski.

DUP leader Mrs Foster - who is a Fermanagh MLA - tweeted: "Very tragic news coming from Fermanagh today.

"My condolences to the family at this devastating time."

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Police can confirm that the body of a man was recovered from the River Erne, close to the Cloonatrig Road at Bellanaleck, in Co Fermanagh on Saturday, April 3.

"Officers together with other emergency services attended the scene following a report at around 3.40pm of an incident involving a jet ski.

"A post mortem examination will take place in due course. Police are not treating the death as suspicious at this time."

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesman said two emergency crews and an ambulance officer had been dispatched to the Erne river incident.

The Charity Air Ambulance with a Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) crew on board was also scrambled to the riverside location.

However, no-one was taken from the scene, the spokesman told the Belfast Telegraph last night.

Mr Ryan leaves behind a grieving family circle, including his wife Siobhan, and his daughter Mia.

A death notice for Mr Ryan said he would be "sadly missed by his father Stephen Ryan, brother Stephen, sisters Geraldine and Mary; father-in-law Ted Connolly and brothers-in-law Ivan, Stephen and Brian, and all his nieces and nephews, extended family and friends".

No funeral details for Mr Ryan have yet been announced.