Decline in unionist support for GFA worrying, says SDLP’s Eastwood

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has said news that a majority of unionists would not back the Good Friday Agreement today is “very worrying and sad”.

The Foyle MP was speaking following the publication of a poll which found that a majority of unionists would vote against the historic peace accord if a referendum was held now.

As the 25th anniversary approaches, a LucidTalk poll for the Belfast Telegraph found that just one in three unionists now endorses the deal.

In 1998 the agreement was backed by a majority of both communities in a referendum with a 71% yes vote.

The poll found that 95% of nationalists and 96% of Alliance and Green voters would vote in favour of the peace deal today, but only 35% of unionists would do so. Overall, 64% of people would back the deal now if another poll was held, down seven points from 1998.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Eastwood said he thinks many unionists feel they have been let down by the Government.

He said their “worrying” drop in support for the agreement could also be down to the periods when the Stormont institutions have not been functioning.

“As Irish nationalists we have to recognise that unionism is going through something at the minute, particularly around the protocol. They see the British Government as an institution that is supposed to be on their side, but is culpable in an agreement on the protocol that lets them down,” he said.

“I think there is a general cynicism built in around all of that.”

The protocol has essentially put a trade border down the Irish Sea by keeping Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods following Brexit.

This has led to increased checks on some goods moving from Great Britain to here, which has angered unionists, who also feel the protocol threatens Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom.

Mr Eastwood said: “My argument to unionists is that the protocol is a technical solution to a trading problem, but I do recognise they feel a sense of loss and detachment from Britain. I do think that we need to recognise that this is difficult for them.

“There has to be a deal between the British and the EU, but again that will be a technical solution, but I know unionists also see it as a constitutional issue. In practical terms we need to be very clear with unionists — I want to see a united Ireland and we’re going to step up our work to bring about a new Ireland.

“We don’t have one yet, but I think we need to say to unionists that the principle of consent [enshrined in the Agreement] is sacrosanct. We won’t achieve a united Ireland until we convince a majority of people to vote for it.

“We also have to explain that the kind of new Ireland we want is one that is co-designed and co-built with our unionist neighbours, where they have an important part in the future of the country.

“It’s not about victory of one over the other.”