Deeply divided Northern Ireland education system 'unsustainable and unaffordable'

Report demands radical reform for children of future

Transforming Education in Northern Ireland, which is published by Ulster University's Unesco Education Centre today, laments that "duplication and division are endemic at every level" of the system. (Ben Birchall/PA)

The education system is failing children and needs ambitious and radical reform, top academics have said.

Transforming Education in Northern Ireland, which is published by Ulster University's Unesco Education Centre today, laments that "duplication and division are endemic at every level" of the system.

The 116-page collection of reports arrives as Stormont embarks on an independent review of education, which had been a key element of the New Decade, New Approach deal.

But much of the content will make uncomfortable reading for decision makers, with politicians and Churches in the firing line for sustaining a system authors said was "riddled with duplication and unnecessary complication and cost".

"It is unsustainable. We cannot afford it," it concluded.

And a challenge is thrown down to policymakers to demonstrate an appetite for change.

"A system of education is needed that is fit for the 21st century - this generation and future generations deserve that legacy," it said.

"The issue facing reformers this time is not about accessing more money to maintain a broken system, but the challenge of sustaining a vision, motivation and commitment to change in the face of inevitable resistance from familiar, vested interests.

"These cannot be allowed to continue to block a move towards a truly shared future.

"Transformation will require, at some stage, that the historical legacy and enduring vested interests of the Churches and traditional political blocs are addressed."

The theme of division is a constant one, with the study stressing this not only leads to segregation between teachers, pupils and schools, but unnecessary cost to public finances.

"Too many of our schools currently subliminally exclude groups based on social class, faith and/or political or cultural affiliation, even if they wish it to be otherwise.

"All learners should be catered for and welcomed in every school. Bold, evidence-based decisions are required. Courage will be needed."

While not dismissing academic selection, it suggest age 11, as applied by the transfer test system, is too young and alternatives need to be looked at.

"Many of the political class responsible for making decisions on the future of selection will themselves be the products of the same grammar school system that they seek to defend, and their children in all likelihood also attend such schools," it added.

"The Catholic Church seems to swither between deploring state-sponsored disadvantage and protecting its top grammar schools; the Governing Bodies Association (representing voluntary grammars) vigorously defends what it sees as the cream of UK education.

"The DUP seem to ignore the negative impact of selection on their heartland working-class constituencies; and Sinn Fein continue to be somewhat ambivalent despite their public pronouncements about removing selection.

"While politicians vie for position, the future life-chances of thousands of children play second fiddle to party politics and middle-class pressure. Time is ripe for change."

The independent review of education is expected to begin in May this year,