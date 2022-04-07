‘Deeply shocking’ that man with 200 previous convictions could reside at care home, says Commissioner for Older People

Northern Ireland’s Commissioner for Older People has described it as “deeply shocking” that a man with 200 previous convictions was able to reside in a care home after he was jailed for sexually assaulting another resident.

Eddie Lynch was speaking after 75-year-old Alexander Reynolds was convicted at Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Reynolds received a three-month sentence after he admitted targeting a woman earlier this year.

He carried out the attack at facilities in the south of the city on February 22.

The Commissioner said it “should not have happened” that Reynolds was able to reside in the care home and has contacted the Trust, which is understood to be the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.

“Given this man’s history of convictions, presumably, would have been well documented and known to the authorities... a care home should provide a safe and protected environment for its residents and in this case, a resident has been badly let down,” Mr Lynch said.

“I will be making enquiries with the Trust to ascertain how this was allowed to happen and what additional measures were put in place to ensure the added protection of those residents.

"The Trust and the care home provider are responsible for the safeguarding of all residents placed by them in care homes. They have questions to answer around the failure to protect the victim in this case.”

The Belfast Health and Social Care Trust said: “Belfast Trust is carrying out a full investigation into this incident and will liaise with the Commissioner for Older People for Northern Ireland.”

Earlier, Belfast Magistrates Court was told a member of staff overheard the pensioner ask the victim to perform a sexual act on him.

Despite her refusal, Reynolds was then spotted holding the woman by the arm with her hand placed inside his trousers.

“When this behaviour was challenged, he let go of the complainant’s wrist and she walked away from him,” a prosecution lawyer said.

Reynolds pleaded guilty to a charge of sexually assaulting a victim who is believed to have limited mental capacity.

Defence barrister Sean O’Hare said his client does not remember the incident, but accepts the accuracy of the care worker’s account.

Mr O’Hare acknowledged Reynolds’ “significant” previous record, including other sexual offences, and detailed his periods of homelessness and isolation before securing accommodation at the facilities.

Earlier that day the defendant had smuggled a bottle of vodka into the premises, the court heard.

“It was against that background that this incident occurred,” Mr O’Hare added.

“Obviously there is zero possibility of him being able to return to that care home.”

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay described Reynolds’ criminal record as “absolutely horrendous”.

“A very significant element of that is in relation to sexual offending,” he observed.