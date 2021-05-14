‘Deeply upsetting’: Anger over explicit anti-abortion posters in Enniskillen

There is anger after graphic anti-abortion posters were erected around parts of Enniskillen.

The posters, which depict a foetus in the womb with the words ‘This is a baby’, were put up on lampposts on Dublin Road, close to the South West Acute Hospital, and along Tempo Road, metres from the town’s Model Primary School.

Those behind the posters have been urged to consider the hurt, pain and trauma they are causing local women who have suffered the loss of a baby.

Alliance Party representative for Fermanagh and South Tyrone Matt Beaumont said he had received numerous complaints about the posters and had contacted the police and the Department for Infrastructure.

Mr Beaumont said: “Posters like these are graphic and by their very nature can be deeply upsetting.

"My thoughts are with anybody who has been through a miscarriage or knows somebody who has.

"Nobody needs to have posters like this near schools or hospitals, it helps nobody.”

The PSNI said it had received a report of posters being erected in the Dublin Road area of Enniskillen earlier this week.

But it added that no offences were detected.

The Department for Infrastructure said: “The department is aware of one poster in the Enniskillen area and does not propose to take any action at this stage as it is not causing any health and safety risk.”

In February it emerged Belfast City Council was drafting by-laws which could prevent anti-abortion groups displaying graphic images in parts of the city centre.

Alliance councillor Michelle Kelly, who has suffered three miscarriages, raised the issue with the council’s legal services department.

It is now drawing up the proposals.

Earlier that month Belfast businesswoman Barbara Whearty called on the council to stop pro-life groups from displaying such posters.

Ms Whearty, who has also suffered a miscarriage, recalled how she had been "completely overwhelmed" when she saw the words 'Abortion Won't Unrape Her' and shockingly graphic images of foetuses in various stages of development on such posters.