Defibrillator pioneer: Tributes to ‘absolute legend’ Tom Beare

Pioneer: Tom Beare with his wife Doreen on a visit to Whiteabbey ambulance station to say thank you to the ambulance staff who helped him after he suffered a cardiac arrest in 2019

The death has been announced of defibrillator pioneer Tom Beare, MBE.

The Newtownabbey man, who established Cardiac Services in 1969, was 76.

In 2019, his life was saved by paramedics using a portable defibrillator — a device that Mr Beare had helped develop — after he took ill suddenly.

Yesterday, his grand-daughter Sophie posted a tribute to her grandfather on Facebook, describing him as “an absolute legend”.

“Nothing can ever prepare you for something like this, and I’m so thankful I got to be there with him and my family during his final hours,” she wrote.

“Anyone who knew my Granda knew how much of a kind, beautiful, caring gentleman he was. An absolute legend, one of a kind.”

Mr Beare, a father of three adult children, is survived by his wife Doreen.

His family asked that donations be made to the Friends of the Cancer Centre in lieu of funeral flowers. More than £1,000 has already been pledged.

A Service of Thanksgiving for Mr Beare’s life will take place on Friday August 6,2021 at 9.45pm in James Brown & Son Funeral Home, 438 Shore Road, Newtownabbey, followed by a private committal at Roselawn Crematorium, Belfast.