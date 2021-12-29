Deirdre Hargey announces additional £2million for emergency winter fuel scheme

An additional £2million is to be issued as part of emergency fuel payments to those most impacted by rising energy costs.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said the money was coming as part of a “collaboration with Bryson Charitable Group, the Consumer Council and a range of local energy companies”, with the money contributing to the Emergency Fuel Payment Scheme.

The scheme provides much needed money to around 20,000 families across Northern Ireland will open from January 6 to March 31.

Speaking about the additional money, Ms Hargey said: “The unprecedented energy price rises have meant that those who are already struggling financially are facing added pressures during the winter months and there is therefore a need for an immediate response.

“This additional funding is vital in providing emergency financial support to vulnerable families to meet their energy costs and where it is essential to protect people’s mental health and physical wellbeing.

“The scheme is an excellent example of government working together with private companies and the voluntary and community sector to benefit those in need of support in the time ahead.”

Soaring wholesale gas prices have pushed up the cost of natural gas, and in turn home heating oil, petrol and electricity.

The last year has seen a raft of price increases by energy companies across Northern Ireland.

In October gas supplier firmus energy put its prices up by 35.15%, while SSE Airtricity Gas Supply increased its tariff by 21.8%.

The Consumer Council previously estimated home heating oil has doubled in price in a year.

The Utility Regulator, which adjudicates on prices set by suppliers, has warned more increases are on the way because wholesale gas cost has soared since the companies’ increases.

Research in October also revealed that rising heating and electricity costs are swallowing up a larger proportion of incomes in Northern Ireland than in any other UK region.

The research found that these cost account for 6.5% of our weekly budgets - the highest proportion of 12 UK regions.

Noyona Chundur, Chief Executive of the Consumer Council welcomed the scheme, adding: “We are delighted to have facilitated the establishment of a scheme that will help ease the heavy burden of energy price rises for 20,000 households this winter.

“We welcome the substantial financial support provided by the Department for Communities, the operational expertise provided by Bryson Charitable Group, and the practical and financial support provided by 11 companies from across the energy sector who have pledged over £250k in donations to the scheme.

“We hope this will lead to future collaboration between Government, regulators, consumer advocacy bodies, and the energy sector on initiatives to tackle the causes of fuel poverty.”