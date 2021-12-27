Delayed A5 upgrade needed now or even more people will die, says grieving mum

The mother of a woman killed in a crash on the A5 six years ago says an upgrade is needed to prevent more deaths on the notorious stretch of road.

It comes after three young men in their 20s lost their lives on Monday morning following a two-vehicle crash near Garvaghy in Co Tyrone. A fourth man suffered serious injuries.

Marie O’Brien’s 23-year-old daughter Caoimhe died on the A5 in October 2016 between Strabane and Londonderry.

She was one of 15 fatalities on the road between January 2015 and September 2018.

Christopher Sherrard from the Life After charity

Earlier this year it was announced the A5 Western Transport Corridor scheme between Aughnacloy and Derry would be subject to further consultation before it can be progressed.

The major plan involves transforming the complete route into a dual carriageway.

Ms O’Brien told the Belfast Telegraph the scheme would lead to fewer tragedies on the road.

She added that every time there was a new fatality she felt “traumatised all over again”.

“There really are no words to describe that feeling, when you get that knock on the door and know you won’t ever see your loved one again,” she said.

“I really and truly empathise with those families of the men who were killed. You don’t know what it feels like until you feel it yourself; I cry every time.”

The Co Tyrone woman said the upgrade was now “a matter of urgency”.

“How many more people need to die before something is done about this?” she added.

“It’s just an awful road, it’s very big and very fast, and if it was updated then there would definitely be far less casualties.

“There isn’t a day goes by where you don’t hear of a crash on the A5, and the week before Christmas two happened on the same day.

“It’s horrible any time of the year, but especially now around Christmas time.”

She said that between 2006 and 2016, when her daughter lost her life, there were 30 deaths along the A5.

“The road from Dungannon to Ballygawley (A4) was notorious, it was very bad, but it was upgraded to a dual carriageway and now you don’t hear of anyone being killed on it,” she said.

The A5 Western Transport Corridor scheme was estimated to cost £650m-£850m, but faced a major funding setback in November 2011 when the Irish Government withdrew most of its promised £400m contribution to the works.

However, £75m was later recommitted by Dublin following the Fresh Start Agreement.

In October last year the Irish Government pledged €500m towards cross-border infrastructure projects such as the A5.

The Department for Infrastructure said that the A5 project “is a strategically significant route”.

It said an interim report from the Planning Appeals Commission on its findings from the public inquiry held in February and March 2020 requested further assessments in relation to flood risk and scheme alternatives.

“Work is ongoing to complete the new Environmental Statement addendum so that the public inquiry could be re-convened next year,” it added.

“A final report from the PAC public inquiry should then allow a new Ministerial decision to be taken and subject to the successful completion of the necessary statutory processes and environmental assessments, the construction of phase 1A of this important strategic and road safety scheme could then commence.”­

Six months after Caoimhe’s death, Ms O’Brien started to attend support meetings at Life After, a charity helping people who have lost loved ones on the roads.

The charity was set up in 2017 by Christopher Sherrard following the death of his father on the A6. Life After now helps support 125 families here, in Co Donegal and in the United States.

She said attending a support meeting “gave me a reason to carry on living”.

“I couldn’t understand why Caoimhe was killed and why we never saw her after she walked out of the house,” she said. “She walked out and said: ‘Bye mum, I love you’. I never saw her again.

“That trauma is, of course, still there, it’s absolutely horrendous, and I feel that every time I hear about a road death, especially on the A5.

“But Caoimhe has given me the strength to carry on and continue keeping her memory alive in Life After.”

Mr Sherrard said: “Today our hearts go out to the families of the three young men who passed away last night and to the family of the young male who is seriously ill in hospital.

“The A5 has taken the lives of four young men over the past few weeks and we empathise with the families who have suffered this traumatic loss.

“No matter what time of year, this will have a devastating impact on them.”

Earlier this month Aaron Harkin died following a two-vehicle collision outside Strabane.