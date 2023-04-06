Delayed A6 road upgrade finally finished five years after work began

New 16-mile dual carriageway between Derry and Dungiven hailed as a ‘game-changer’

The new section of the A6 opened on Thursday.

The new A6 between Londonderry and Dungiven which opened yesterday

The new A6 dual carriageway between Londonderry and Dungiven has been hailed as a “game-changer” within hours of its official opening.

Traffic took to the 16-mile stretch of road shortly after 9am on Thursday — five years after construction work began.

It was supposed to be finished by last autumn, but the project has been plagued by delays.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister-designate Michelle O’Neill hailed the completion of the route as “a hugely significant day” for the region.

“Many years of hard work have gone into transforming this road and unlocking huge opportunities for the north west and improving its connections,” she said.

“Not only will this upgrade greatly improve this road and make it safer, it will also cut journey times for the thousands of people who use the A6 every day.

“The Dungiven bypass, which has been campaigned for for many years, will now divert the constant bottleneck of traffic out of the town and make the air cleaner for the people who live there. I want to commend everyone who played a role in getting this major section of the road finished and opened.”

Local councillor Kathleen McGurk said residents have been praising the benefits of the new road, which has significantly reduced traffic in Dungiven.

“Everybody is just delighted,” she explained.

“You can really notice the decrease in traffic which has just been taken right out of the town.

“There’s still a good amount of cars passing through, it’s a busy spot, but it has definitely got rid of that heavy congestion.”

It has previously been reported that the A6 could exceed its original £220m budget by £30m.

Earlier this year a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) official claimed a number of outstanding disputes and unagreed items with the contractor needed to be resolved before a final figure can be obtained.

The road opened with speed limits and lane restrictions for a short period in summer 2022, but then later closed again as work continued.

Ms McGurk said residents are already enjoying an easier life as a result of the full opening which has “psychological” benefits.

“It’s certainly a game-changer,” she said.

“People were having to be on the road very early to make sure they got to where they needed to be, but now there’s a level of certainty for commuters heading to Derry. It opens up the entire north west corridor because people were really put off heading there because of all the disruption and road works — and there was always the risk of being stuck behind a tractor.”

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan said the road will cut journey times, improve safety and bring communities closer together.

The party’s infrastructure representative said it will also make it easier for tourists to travel to Derry and help address underinvestment in the area.

Mr Durkan called on DfI to start work on improving the road from Drumahoe to Maydown to “ensure that mistakes that were made when carrying out work on the latest section of the road are not repeated”.