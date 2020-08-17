Delays in pension scheme for Troubles victims 'a stain on government', says campaign group

A campaign group has said a delay in implementing a scheme of payments to victims of Troubles-related terrorism is "a great stain on the record of this government".

Ulster Human Rights Watch (UHRW), which is funded by the Victims and Survivors Service and the EU, hit out at political disagreements which have caused a delay to implementing any potential scheme.

Earlier this week, the Secretary of State Brandon Lewis issued new guidance to support an independent board in making decisions as to who can avail of the pension scheme for victims of the Troubles.

The guidance recommended that those who have a serious conviction for causing harm to others, or have a recent conviction for a terrorism offence, should not benefit from the Troubles pension scheme - and called on the Executive to urgently implement that pension scheme.

MPs passed legislation last year to establish the payment for people injured in the Troubles but the scheme had been significantly delayed over a Stormont dispute over whether former paramilitaries should be eligible.

Axel Schmidt of UHRW described it as a "shameful abdication of responsibility".

"This was legislation passed by the UK Parliament and the scheme is, therefore, a national scheme. If the local Executive is incapable of implementing the scheme, then it is the job of Government to step in to end this stalemate," he said.

"Waiting for some magical breakthrough is delusional. The Secretary of State, Brandon Lewis MP, should tell his Cabinet colleagues that efforts to resolve differences have failed. Letting this drag on a week longer amounts to a great stain on the record of this Government.

"There is a great lack of empathy and sense of moral duty. Ministers should move immediately to take control of the operation of the scheme. It is dreadful that victims should be held as pawns in this grubby political row."

A UK government spokesperson said: "The UK Government recognises the deep frustration of those who were injured in the Troubles and their families. Victims have waited too long for these payments and we are extremely disappointed by the lack of progress since the Regulations were made in January.

“We will continue to prioritise supporting the Executive’s delivery of this scheme. The current framework provides a fair, balanced and proportionate basis for helping those who suffered most throughout the Troubles.

"It is therefore imperative that Sinn Fein enable the scheme to move forward. The next step is formal designation of a department,which must happen urgently."

In response, Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly branded the Government proposals "exclusionary, discriminatory and unacceptable".

"These latest proposals from the British government on a victims' pension are exclusionary, discriminatory and unacceptable.

"There is a need for a scheme which not only acknowledges the hurt and suffering of all victims of the conflict but also meets their needs, including financial needs.

"What the British government are putting forward in this guidance Document would create a hierarchy of victims which would exclude many, particularly those from within the nationalist and republican community."

Mr Kelly said the guidance was presented without consultation and goes "completely against the 2006 legal definition of a victim".

"The victims' pension scheme cannot be exclusionary. The hurt and pain of all victims is the same," he added.

"This is a further indication of the British government attempting to abandon the agreements on legacy in the Stormont House Agreement, agreed by the two governments and all the political parties. They focus instead on protecting and covering up the role of State Forces in the conflict, regardless of the needs of victims."