‘Delight’ as dog found after 27 days missing in Co Tyrone

A dog in Co Tyrone has been rescued and reunited with his owner after going missing for 27 days.

Cooper returned home for a well deserved feast and rest on Thursday having been missing from his new home in the Dungannon area since April 1.

The “extremely timid dog” was in a new environment and managed to slip from his owner which is when his adventure began.

Lost Paws NI, a small team of dedicated volunteers who help to unite owners with missing animals, posted: “We were asked to assist with a search by Coopers’ family and we were able to respond.

"We set up various feeding stations around the area and completed door to door speaking to the locals.

“Several farmers reported seeing him, but as he was not posing any risk to his sheep they let him on his way. Thank you so much. After several days Cooper vanished from where he had been staying and there were no leads or further information for a number of days

“On Saturday 22nd we received a tip off that Cooper had made his way to Lisnanane Lane and had been spotted several times making his way through fields and hanging around local properties.

“We quickly got into the area, knocked numerous doors and set up a camera and feeding station but again there was nothing from Cooper.

"There was then an unconfirmed sighting of Cooper close to Drum Manor Forest Park, Cookstown; we postered and leafleted but again radio silence for six days.”

A breakthrough came on Thursday when Lost Paws NI received a call from a member of the public saying he recognised Cooper from online posts and saw him running towards his old property and was certain it was him.

“We quickly contacted Nigel his new owner and around 20 minutes later a photo arrived in our inbox of a dishevelled but breathing Cooper, something we were absolutely elated to see,” Lost Paws NI said.

“Cooper crossed main roads, forests, fields, country roads all over 27 days to make his way back home from an area he had never been in before.

“We are absolutely delighted to have been part of his rescue and a story that will live on in his family for generations to come.

“We would like to send a special mention to Mid Ulster Dog Wardens who were extremely helpful throughout the whole ordeal; thank you so much for your help.

“A happy family and a happy dog tonight.”

Despite losing a lot of weight and being stiff, he is expected to make a full recovery.