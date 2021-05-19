Delighted staff at Centra store reunited with much-loved pet cat

Delighted staff at Centra in Banbridge have been reunited with their much-loved cat who was stolen and later recovered in Dublin – thanks to a social media appeal.

A cross-border search was launched after a man was spotted on CCTV picking up furry feline Bagheera and putting the cat in his Dublin-reg car before driving away along with several passengers.

The incident took place shortly after 7pm on Sunday and led staff at the Centra shop on Halfway Road to get in touch with the police.

Pictures of Bagheera were also shared on lost and found pet Facebook pages in a bid to hunt down the pet.

On Tuesday evening, staff at the shop shared an update: “We have got in contact with the people who have took [him] and awaiting the return of Bagheera.

"We will post a picture when we get him back!”

And on Wednesday the garage revealed on its Facebook page that Bagheera had been reunited and was on his way back to Banbridge.

Posting the latest news, a staff member said: “Back to the north we go! Myself and the rest of Centra A1 team are delighted to get him back!

“Thank you to everyone for the shares, comments and all the help to get him back much appreciated!

And a big thank you to Steven Carey who lives in Dublin who lifted him for us.”