Delivery driver robbed by man with baseball bat in north Belfast

A delivery driver in north Belfast has had a bag of money stolen by two men, one armed with a baseball bat, despite trying to lock himself in his vehicle to evade them.

The incident happened as the driver was leaving a drop-off in the Hanna Street area at about 10.15am on Wednesday.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Ash said: “Police received a report that a delivery driver had been approached by two men as he was leaving the location where he had been making a drop off.

"He noticed the two men looking at him as he was carrying a bag containing a sum of money.

"As he tried to lock himself in his vehicle, one of the men, armed with a baseball bat, was able to open the front passenger door and snatch the bag.”

According to police, the victim did not sustain any injuries, but has been left extremely shaken.

DS Ash added: “The two suspects made off in the direction of North Queen Street and are described as being in their early 20s and of slim build.

"One was wearing a beige-coloured hooded top and had a black scarf tied around his lower face. The other was wearing a pair of dark-coloured tracksuit bottoms.”

Detectives have asked anyone who can help with the investigation to contact them via 101.