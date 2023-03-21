Delivery driver struck by own van following Co Armagh hijacking

A delivery driver has been taken to hospital after being knocked down by his own van during a hijacking in Craigavon.

The victim delivered a parcel to a house on Lakeview Court at around 6.45pm on Monday when the incident unfolded.

He was struck on the back on the head while returning to his white Ford Transit and then fell to the ground.

The attacker then stole the van in order to flee the scene, striking the delivery driver who was trying to get back on his feet.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The victim sustained some injuries which will require hospital treatment.

“The suspect is described as being in his 40s, with black hair and beard. He was wearing a white t-shirt and black bottoms.

“Detectives investigating this crime would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or any other footage in the area.

"Please call 101, quoting reference 1915 of 20/03/23.”