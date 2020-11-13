Delivery driver 'traumatised' after Co Antrim robbery

A delivery driver has been left "extremely traumatised" after being robbed by three masked men in Co Antrim on Friday morning.

The incident took place in Templepatrick at around 7.15am.

While the man was in his delivery van at a filling station at a shopping centre on the Antrim Road he was approached by the three masked men.

Police said the men got the driver out of his van and threatened him.

The masked men made off with a quantity of cigarettes, tobacco and filters. They left the scene in two vehicles, a red van and a white car.

The delivery driver was not injured, however he has been left "extremely traumatised", police said.

At around 7.35am the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service responded to a call in relation to a fire at a vacant property on the Ballyrobin Road, Templepatrick.

On their arrival they discovered that a white car and red van were on fire. Police said it is believed these vehicles may have been the ones involved in the robbery.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Lyttle asked anyone who was present at the shopping centre or filling station who witnessed the incident or may have dashcam footage to contact police in Antrim.

"I would also be keen to speak to anyone who saw either of these vehicles in the surrounding area, particularly in the Ballyrobin Road area of Templepatrick," he said.

"I would appeal to anyone who has any information that could assist police enquiries to contact detectives at Antrim on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 239 13/11/20, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”