Delivery van is hijacked in west Belfast

The van has been located by police in Conway Square, Belfast.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a van was hijacked in Belfast.

The van's driver, who was making a delivery in Plevna Park, in the west of the city, was approached by a man, who took his keys. The incident happened on Sunday, October 20.

The assailant, who is believed to be in the 30s, drove off in the white Expert van. It was seen turning on to Ross Road then heading towards Leeson Street,

Inspector Paul Noble said: “The van has been located by police in Conway Square, Belfast and has been seized for examination. A number of parcels and personal items had been removed from the van.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or has dashcam footage to contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1414 of 20/10/19."