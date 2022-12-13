The Department of Heath said around one month’s worth of stock was exhausted in less than 48 hours last week.

Cathy Harrison, chief pharmaceutical officer at the Department of Health in Northern Ireland (PA)

Demand for antibiotics to treat Group A Strep remains at an “exceptional level” in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has said.

The department described how around one month’s worth of stock, based on normal demand, was exhausted in less than 48 hours last week.

The demand comes amid a spike in the number of infections.

In a statement, the department said officials are working hard to replenish stocks as quickly as possible.

“As such wholesalers are still receiving and making deliveries, with more scheduled over the coming days,” they said.

“Wholesalers are carefully managing the volumes available to them to ensure that supplies are available to those in greatest need.”

The department said the increase in demand for antibiotics is being seen across the UK.

“The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), which has lead responsibility for continuity of medicines supply on a UK-wide basis, is working closely with manufacturers and wholesalers to expedite resupply deliveries to secure continuity of supply,” they said.

“The supply chain has responded positively to this unprecedented surge in demand with suppliers increasing manufacturing capacity and fast-tracking delivery of ingredients required for production.

“Locally community pharmacies, wholesalers and procurement teams have been working tirelessly to secure stock deliveries into Northern Ireland. The Department acknowledges the immense efforts from all involved.”

The department also said the chief pharmaceutical officer, Cathy Harrison, has updated pharmacy teams on the current situation.

They said she has asked that pharmacy teams work with prescribers to understand local antibiotic availability and refrain from ordering excessive quantities to avoid putting the supply chain under additional pressure.

“Advice to HSC clinicians on the management of the current supply issues, including signposting to use of alternatives as necessary, has also been issued,” the department added.

“The chief pharmaceutical officer and DoH colleagues will continue to liaise closely with DHSC with regard to the UK-wide supply chain, ensuring that Northern Ireland’s supply needs are fully understood.”