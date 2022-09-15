Demand for Royal merchandise in east Belfast shop soars following death of Queen Elizabeth II

Jubilee mugs and art selling fast while posters handed out for free

A Belfast shop has seen demand for royal merchandise soar following the Queen’s death and this week’s historic visit from King Charles III.

Around 10,000 free posters of Her Majesty were made available at the Union Jack Shop on the Newtownards Road, with many homes and businesses now displaying them in windows.

Inside, among the usual stock of flags and marching band paraphernalia, there are royal mugs and rosettes as well as traditional and pop art paintings of the Queen, which are quickly being snapped up.

Much of the merchandise is still celebrating the recent Platinum Jubilee — celebrated across Northern Ireland just three months before the Queen’s death last Thursday.

John Keenan, owner of the Union Jack shop in east Belfast

Shop owner John Keenan explained: “Things have been pretty busy, but we don’t really have a lot of merchandise with the Queen on it because I don’t think it’s appropriate that people should bring new stuff out until after the funeral.

“Anything that already has the Queen on it has been selling and we’ve been handing out free posters paid for by local businessmen.

“People have been ordering. Anything to do with royalty has always been good for business but at a time like this they’re very emotional.”

Referring to Tuesday’s first visit to Northern Ireland from the new King, Mr Keenan said: “It was inevitable. It was the sort of thing that was always going to happen and I hope he’ll be a good king and he’ll be welcomed in Belfast.”

In the coming weeks, he said royal merchandise companies would be mass producing commemorative flags, plates and spoons.

Royal merchandise has been in high demand at the Union Jack shop in east Belfast

There has also been huge interest in Paddington bear merchandise across the UK after the Queen famously produced a marmalade sandwich from her handbag as part of a sketch for the Jubilee.

“It’s funny the way that’s turned into an iconic image now,” said Mr Keenan.

At a royal park in London this week, mourners were even asked to stop leaving Paddington Bear toys and wrapped marmalade sandwiches.

Around 10,000 free posters of the Queen were made available in the Union Jack shop in east Belfast

The Royal Parks charity said staff were struggling to cope, and also asked crowds not to leave balloons and lit candles as they represented a threat to wildlife.

Read more The NI firms honoured with the Queen’s seal of approval

Meanwhile on eBay, a wide variety of royal merchandise is on sale — with intense interest driving up prices.

One online trader was quoting £50,000 for a Platinum Jubilee Gold Coin, while a Canadian seller was offering a hotel guest register signed by the Queen and Prince Philip in 1985 for £21,000.

Also available was ‘a quality mug’ that was allegedly from the Queen’s private collection that was selling for £14,000.

Looking ahead to Christmas, royal superfans could be interested in a Barbie doll of the Queen marking the Platinum Jubilee available from a seller in Australia for £5,869.

The online marketplace is still catching up with merchandise of the new King, however some are quickly renaming their products to get ahead of the competition.

One American seller posted an “original watercolour painting” by the former Prince of Wales that was “hand signed” and retailing for over £16,000.

A signed Christmas card from 1995, showing Charles relaxing outside with his two sons and heirs, was priced at £690.

Rebecca Preston of Legacy Antiques, one of the UK’s largest independent businesses specialising in collectibles, said: “She is the Queen.

"So she is of primary interest to most collectors.”