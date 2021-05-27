Democratic Unionist Party ratify Edwin Poots as new leader

The DUP have ratified Edwin Poots as the new leader of the party. Paula Bradley has also been confirmed as the deputy leader, following a meeting of 130 of the party’s members.

Members gathered at the Crown Plaza Hotel in south Belfast, including outgoing deputy leader Lord Dodds and leadership challenger Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

It was expected the meeting would be a formality, however it is thought there were a number of heated exchanges during the meeting. The process took around two hours.

After a vote was held on whether or not to hold a secret ballot on ratifying him, this was defeated.

Following the announcement, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Diane Dodds and Gavin Robinson all left the hotel quickly. Outgoing leader Arlene Foster flashed a peace sign to the awaiting media when leaving the meeting.

Paul Bell, a member of the Fermanagh and South Tyrone DUP association for 20 years announced he has quit the party. Talking to the media outside the hotel, he said the party will “shed tens of thousands of votes”.

In a speech following his ratification, Edwin Poots said: "I will be a builder for Unionism. Restoring, re-energising, not grandstanding or issuing threats or warnings.

"Our institutions are not a bargaining chip in our campaign to get rid of the protocol.

"We will consistently roll back the objectional provisions of the protocol, as we have been doing.

"That involves arguing our case forcefully and with conviction. It involves making Brussels and Dublin aware that the protocol is intolerable and unworkable.

"Legal challenges are one correct tactic, but the guaranteed way of reading our sales of the divisive protocol is through the Assembly."

He added: "We will employ political tactics to continue the pressure, and let Dublin see that isn't some hiccup, but rather something that has the worrying capacity to destabilise relationships that they have gained most from."

Earlier this month, the first leadership contest in the DUP’s history saw Edwin Poots narrowly beat challenger Sir Jeffrey Donaldson by 19 votes to 17 to secure the victory.

North Belfast MLA Paula Bradley was elected as the party's new deputy leader after Lord Dodds announced he would not bid for re-election.

She beat MP Gregory Campbell by 18 votes to 16 and is the first woman elected to the post.

Edwin Poots has confirmed he will remain as agriculture minister and has opted not to take on the role of first minister.

It was thought the position would most likely go to Mervyn Storey, however Mr Storey is believed to have ruled himself out of taking on the role.

It is understood North Antrim MLA Mr Storey (56) turned down the first minister role for a variety of reasons, such as family and potential political difficulties in overseeing Irish language legislation.

The Agriculture Minister’s fellow Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan is tipped to be offered the chance to become first minister.

It is expected that Mr Poots will announce his new leadership team after his ratification.

Arlene Foster is due to step down as First Minister at the end of the month and it is believed she will resign from the party.

A majority of MPs and MLAs signed a letter of no-confidence in her leadership and Mrs Foster told reporters on a visit to east Belfast this week that she had not seen the letter, describing it as “so-called”.

The manner of her departure has caused disquiet in some quarters of the DUP, with members in the Fermanagh and South Tyrone constituency expressing their “disgust” at how she was treated.

Speaking to the BBC’s Newscast podcast on Thursday, Mrs Foster said her departure was "not particularly pleasant".

"I think that I said a couple of days after what had happened that politics is brutal, but even by DUP standards it was pretty brutal, in terms of what happened," she said.

"I had absolutely no idea and was telephoned by a close colleague that this was happening on Monday evening and then by Tuesday morning, it was all in the papers. So, no, it wasn't particularly pleasant.

"There was, of course, another way of doing it. But colleagues decided to go down a different route."