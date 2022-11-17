Demolition work begins at former Kincora Boys’ Home in east Belfast

Demolition work at the notorious former Belfast boys’ home Kincora has started on Thursday afternoon.

Equipment and construction staff have been spotted at the derelict building in the east of the city, as work begins to remove the site involved in a number of sexual abuse complaints in the 1980s.

The site is due to be turned into a series of apartments.

Originally opened in 1958, at least 29 boys were sexually abused at the care home, a scandal that shocked Northern Ireland when it emerged in 1980.

Three senior staff members - former housemaster William McGrath, Joseph Mains and William Semple - were jailed in 1981 for abusing 11 boys.

However, claims have persisted that senior politicians, establishment figures, civil servants and businessmen were complicit in a paedophile ring that operated at the home in the 1970s and that the security services were aware of it.

The Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) inquiry dismissed claims of a blackmail plot, although it later emerged that files relating to Kincora had been destroyed or locked away.

At least 19 files directly related to the home are 'closed' to the public, and in one case the order remains in place until 2085 at the earliest.

Around a dozen are closed - either fully or partially - until the mid-2060s and beyond.

The Belfast Telegraph revealed in April last year, that the building was to be demolished and the site turned into apartments in a £1.8m project by Hagan Homes, who said they’re “very aware of the sensitivities” surrounding the home.

The building on Upper Newtownards Road was put on the market in August 2018 for £375,000. Its owner at the time, Leslie Black, had renamed it Linden House and used it as offices.

His company had plans to refurbish the building but in 2015, then First Minister Peter Robinson called for it to be "razed," which Mr Black said meant he had to abandon his plan. He instead applied for planning application for 12 apartments on the site. But that development did not go ahead.