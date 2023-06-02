Demolition work on iconic high-rise flats marks the end of an era for Rathcoole

A further consultation will be held before work begins to demolish a second block in the area

Demolition work on two blocks of high-rise flats on the outskirts of north Belfast has begun

Diggers rolled in on Monkscoole House, one of the four iconic tower blocks in Rathcoole, with locals sharing footage of the work beginning widely online.

The demolitions forms part of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s Tower Blocks Action Plan.

The plan proposed the demolition of Monkscoole House and Abbotscoole House – a second block – before 2026, while retaining Carncoole House and Glencoole House until at least 2031 with associated improvement works.

The NIHE's Tower Blocks Action Plan outlines its aim to decommission all of the 33 tower blocks in its ownership.

Rathcoole was built in the early 1950s by the Housing Trust to cater for population overspill from Belfast. In the early days the new houses were seen as a step up for most people.

It was among a number of large-scale housing schemes planned for Northern Ireland and was orderly, prosperous and hopeful.

The typical residents were young, married and ambitious, and the area was populated by a mixture of Catholics and Protestants.

Famously, IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands lived in the estate before moving to Twinbrook in west Belfast as relations between the two communities in the area became more frayed.

As the political situation changed so did the social fortunes in the estate. Many of the traditional industries began to falter, causing unemployment in Rathcoole to soar.

The Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) has started to demolish Rathcoole's iconic tower blocks. Pic: Presseye

The flats – a cluster of four 15-storey Sectra constructed blocks – were added to the estate in 1965. The towers, or ‘multis’, contained 65 flats each and were 140ft high.

Built by John Laing Construction, who owned the patent for the Sectra construction method, the flats became an iconic local landmark.

Despite early problems with unreliable lifts, insecure access and blocked rubbish chutes, they played a key role in Rathcoole’s economic revival in the 1990s when the blocks were fenced off and residents given swipe cards.

That prevented much of the criminal behaviour that had dogged the area for many years and led to the model being repeated in multi-stories elsewhere in Northern Ireland.

Their demolition marks the end of an era in the area, and had been opposed by RATH Community Group, who had lobbied for them to be retained.

"Now but a shell of its former self, Monkscoole House is coming down,” they said.

"RATH is and will continue to be against the demolition of the multis. We have protested, we have created petitions both online and paper form and we have lobbied many but to no avail.

"Unfortunately more people commented on social media than they did attend a protest.”

The group said the NIHE had given an undertaking that further consultation would take place before demolition began on the second set of flats.

“The chief executive of the NIHE has given a commitment that the proposed demolition of Abbotscoole House will be paused in order for a new consultation exercise with local residents to take place,” they said.

"They have also confirmed a long term investment into both Carncoole and Glencoole House.

“We as a community cannot let apathy rear its head in the coming months and years. Stronger, together. Save our remaining multis.”