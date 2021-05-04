Denis Lynn was ambitious and determined to build a succesful business

Northern Ireland’s agri-food industry began to grow in self-confidence about 10 years ago — and Denis Lynn of Finnebrogue was in the vanguard, showing others what could be done through drive, good products and skilful marketing.

The father-of-four, who was once expelled from school, was famed for a buccaneering determination to see through expansion plans.

He developed Finnebrogue near Downpatrick into a venison farm, and later started to process other meats. Finnebrogue became one of Marks & Spencer’s main national sausage suppliers.

But Denis Lynn didn’t want to accept the old orthodoxy that processed foods, especially meats, always had to be bad for you.

He launched The Good Little Company brand of sausages, marketed as a brand with a social conscience.

And the arrival of its nitrites-free bacon Naked Bacon in 2017 was accompanied by a major PR blitz.

Denis Lynn’s ambitions paid off and he built a hugely successful business. Turnover was just under £142m for the 18 months ending February 28 last year.

The most dramatic move for this most carnivorous of companies came with a new factory in 2019 for vegan and vegetarian foods.

Another expansion took place last year and was to create over 300 new jobs in production of “next generation” plant-based products. Nor did Denis Lynn give in to the negativity which can sometimes swamp business.

In November, asked if he was concerned about the end of the Brexit transition period, he said: “I am very, very chilled about Brexit.

“We have been trading meat across the Irish Sea for 15 years.

“We can’t see what’s going to happen the day after Brexit that is going to stop that. We don’t see a risk here at all.”

In 2016, he revealed how the loss of his father when he was just 15 had pushed him to succeed.

Sadly his own four children now face the same untimely loss.