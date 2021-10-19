Dennis Hutchings case dubbed ‘show trial’ but Cunningham family ‘remind public of the facts’

Former soldier passed away in Belfast on Monday, hours after his non-jury trial over allegedly attempting to murder John Pat Cunningham was paused.

Unionist politicians have claimed that Dennis Hutchings’ court case was “elevated above all other cases” and that he was “dragged to Belfast” for a “show trial”.

Mr Hutchings passed away in Belfast on Monday, hours after his non-jury trial for attempting to murder John Pat Cunningham (27) in Benburb, Co Tyrone was paused.

Mr Cunningham was shot in the back as he ran from an Army patrol in a field in 1974.

His family has released a statement asking to correct “false and factually inaccurate claims that have been made in the media by some political leaders”.

Hutchings, a former member of the Life Guards regiment, from Cawsand in Cornwall, had denied a count of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) has defended the decision to prosecute Mr Hutchings, saying new evidence emerged in the case which was deemed “sufficient” to put him on trial and that it was in the public interest.

The PPS said a police investigation into the case “included certain evidence not previously available” which was ruled by High Court judges as “sufficient to put Mr Hutchings on trial and also that the proceedings were not an abuse of process”.

It followed criticism from DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who said the PPS has “serious questions” to answer over the decision to prosecute an elderly man with serious health problems.

Sir Jeffrey challenged the prosecution service over what new and compelling evidence led to the trial.

"What was the compelling new evidence that had emerged, given that Dennis had previously faced two investigations and had been found guilty of no crime, and therefore why now?" he said.

"What was in the public interest to bring this man to trial at this time, particularly in relation to his ill-health and the fact that I doubt if there was new and compelling evidence in this case?"

Meanwhile, former veterans minister Johnny Mercer tweeted that he is "devastated by the death of my dear friend".

Mr Mercer, who accompanied Hutchings to court on several days of the trial, said he "remains fiercely proud of him".

Downing Street said the "tragic" case illustrated the problems of pursuing historical allegations through the courts.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "Our sincere condolences go to the family, friends and loved ones of Dennis Hutchings.

"The Ministry of Defence supported Mr Hutchings throughout his trial with legal representation and pastoral care, and that will continue to be offered to his family."

In the Assembly, UUP leader Doug Beattie passed his condolences to the family of Mr Hutchings and also to the family of Mr Cunningham, but urged that Mr Hutchings “also deserves truth and justice”.

Mr Beattie said that Hutchings’ case was “elevated above all others”.

Mr Beattie claimed that bringing Mr Hutchings to court had “a detrimental effect on his health”.

“We took a guy in his 80s, who had kidney failure and heart disease, and brought him to court. Some will say that that was in the public interest and some that, in hindsight, maybe we should not have done that,” he said.

“However, it is not hindsight, because the case was made that this would have a detrimental effect on his health and, as we see, it did.”

DUP MLA Paul Frew echoed Mr Beattie’s remarks, claiming that Mr Hutchings was “dragged to Belfast” for what he said was “a show trial”.

“He was a soldier who served his country and was, no doubt, let down many times in that service by his superior officers,” he said.

“Yet years later, this brave soldier, as an old man, was dragged to Belfast to go through what can only be described as a show trial.”

Mr Frew added that there “is no clear, compelling new evidence that I can see that justifies his being dragged to Belfast, away from his family, to stand in a courtroom”.

Sinn Fein MLA Linda Dillon described the death of Hutchings as a "human tragedy".

However, she cautioned those criticising the PPS for bringing the case to trial, telling MLAs they are legislators and should not interfere in the judicial process.

"This was a judicial process, it is not for us to interfere in that," she told MLAs.

The family of Mr Cunningham issued a statement through their solicitors at KRW Law saying they “acknowledge that this is a difficult time for his family, and they should be given time to grieve”.

Family members have, however, wished to “correct the false and factually inaccurate claims that have been made in the media by some political leaders”.

The statement read: “It should be noted that none of those who have commented have actually attended the trial and are clearly unaware of the actual facts of the case.

“We respectfully remind the public of the facts that were pronounced at the trial, which were uncontested.”

Some of the facts the family have outlined include that Mr Cunningham was a “vulnerable adult” and that “he had the mind of a seven-year-old”.

“He was known to be anxious and fearful around men in uniforms, and was known to have run from army, police and priests,” the statement read.

They pointed out that a British Army patrol came across John Pat, which was led by Dennis Hutchings.

“He was in the front seat of the vehicle and was the first to get out. He chased John Pat into a field, closely followed by another soldier,” the statement read.

They added: “It is factually inaccurate to claim that the shooting of John Pat Cunningham was as the result of a ‘split second’ decision. Anyone who actually followed the evidence would have been aware of this.

“Many people will have noted that much of the negative reaction to this case within unionism and in sections of the British press has been determined by the fact that John Pat Cunningham, who posed no threat whatsoever, was an Irish Catholic.

“It is the status of the victim that has framed the reaction, not the detail of the case. Shame on them.”

The deputy director of public prosecutions, Michael Agnew, said the PPS decision to prosecute Mr Hutchings for attempted murder was taken “after an impartial and independent application of the Test for Prosecution”.

He said: "The Test for Prosecution requires a consideration of whether the available evidence provides a reasonable prospect of conviction and, if it does, whether prosecution is in the public interest.

"Whilst a review of a previous no prosecution decision does not require the existence of new evidence, the police investigation in this case resulted in a file being submitted to the PPS which included certain evidence not previously available.

"In the course of the proceedings, there were rulings by High Court judges that the evidence was sufficient to put Mr Hutchings on trial and also that the proceedings were not an abuse of process."

Mr Agnew said the PPS recognised the "concerns in some quarters" in relation to the decision to bring the prosecution.

He added: "We would like to offer our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Mr Hutchings, and acknowledge their painful loss.

"However, where a charge is as serious as attempted murder, it will generally be in the public interest to prosecute.

"Our thoughts are also with the family of John Pat Cunningham, who have waited for many decades in the hope of seeing due process take its course."