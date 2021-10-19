Dennis Hutchings trial: PPS defends decision to prosecute elderly veteran despite his serious health problems

DUP’s Donaldson said Public Prosecution Service had ‘serious questions’ to answer Cunningham family issue statement acknowledging ‘difficult’ time for Dennis Hutchings’ family

Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service (PPS) has defended the decision to prosecute Troubles army veteran Dennis Hutchings, saying new evidence emerged in the case which was deemed “sufficient” to put him on trial.

The PPS statement on Tuesday morning follows criticism from DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson who said the body has “serious questions” to answer over the decision to prosecute an elderly man with serious health problems.

The PPS said a police investigation into the case “included certain evidence not previously available” which was ruled by High Court judges as “sufficient to put Mr Hutchings on trial and also that the proceedings were not an abuse of process”.

Mr Hutchings passed away in Belfast on Monday, hours after his non-jury trial for attempting to murder John Pat Cunningham (27) in Benburb, Co Tyrone was paused.

The 80-year-old’s trial had been adjourned for three weeks on Monday after the defendant contracted coronavirus.

Mr Cunningham was shot in the back as he ran from an Army patrol in a field.

Mr Hutchings, who denied all charges, had been suffering from kidney disease and the trial had been sitting only three days a week to enable him to undergo dialysis treatment between hearings. It’s understood he also suffered from heart failure and fluid on the lung.

It was reported that the great grandfather had been self-isolating in a Belfast hotel when he was rushed to the Mater Hospital. Reports suggested his doctors had advised him not to travel to Belfast for the trial.

Solicitors acting for the family of Pat Cunningham issued a statement following Mr Hutchings’ death in which they “wish to acknowledge that this is a difficult time for his family and they should be given time to grieve”.

The PPS said they “recognise the concerns in some quarters” about bringing the case to trial, with the service extending their “deepest sympathies” to Mr Hutchings’ family.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Michael Agnew said: “The PPS commenced proceedings against Dennis Hutchings in 2015 in connection with the 1974 death of John Pat Cunningham after a careful consideration of a wide range of issues, including the strength of evidence against him and the relevant public interest considerations.

"The case had been reviewed following a referral to the PPS by the Attorney General, which led to a subsequent PSNI investigation following which Mr Hutchings was charged by police.

“The PPS decision to prosecute Mr Hutchings for attempted murder was taken after an impartial and independent application of the Test for Prosecution. The Test for Prosecution requires a consideration of whether the available evidence provides a reasonable prospect of conviction and, if it does, whether prosecution is in the public interest.

“Whilst a review of a previous no prosecution decision does not require the existence of new evidence, the police investigation in this case resulted in a file being submitted to the PPS which included certain evidence not previously available.

"In the course of the proceedings there were rulings by High Court Judges that the evidence was sufficient to put Mr Hutchings on trial and also that the proceedings were not an abuse of process.”

Mr Agnew added: “In this case the PPS was fully supportive of all measures put in place by the trial judge which included reduced sittings to allow for Mr Hutchings’ treatment and an offer for him to appear remotely instead of appearing in the dock. There were also significant adjournments of court hearings at different stages of the process to accommodate Mr Hutchings and allow him to travel.

“We can assure the public that all decision-making in this challenging and complex case was taken impartially and independently and fully in accordance with the PPS Code for Prosecutors.”

KRW Law, acting on behalf of the Cunningham family said: “When the time is judged appropriate the family will respond in more detail to the issues surrounding the prosecution of Dennis Hutchings.

"It should be noted that none of those who have commented have actually attended the trial and are clearly unaware of the actual facts of the case.”

Earlier, Mr Donaldson demanded to know what “new and compelling evidence” emerged in the trial of the fatal shooting in 1974.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson Credit: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Mr Donaldson said he was “shocked” at the decision to charge Mr Hutchings for the killing and to bring the Troubles army veteran to trial given his ill health.

Speaking to BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster, Mr Donaldson said Mr Hutchings had been “literally dragged before the courts”.

“I do think this morning there are serious questions that need to be asked of those who took the decision that it was in the public interest to prosecute this man.

“Bear in mind Dennis Hutchings stood trial before, or there was an investigation previously, so it is not a question of this being something new.

“The question I have for the PPS, what was the new and compelling evidence that meant it was in the public interest to bring an 80-year-old in ill health on dialysis at severe risk to his health before the courts?

“I think that is an entirely valid question I am entitled to ask this morning.

“I understand the plight of the Cunningham family, but my thoughts and prayers today are especially with Dennis' family who have been put through a terrible ordeal these last few years.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie has called for a "full and thorough" review into the decision-making of the Public Prosecution Service following the death of Mr Hutchings.