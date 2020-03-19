Dentists will get financial support over patients drop

Support will be made available through the Department of Health

DENTAL practices across Northern Ireland have been assured that financial support is at an "advanced stage" after patient numbers dropped since the outbreak of Covid-19.

In an email to all general dentist practitioners here yesterday, the Health and Social Care Board's head of dental Michael Donaldson said the support will be made available through the Department of Health (DoH).

"I am aware that, as concerns relating to the pandemic have grown, the numbers of patients seen in general dental practice have dropped substantially," he stated. "Today's guidance will further reduce the amount of dental activity undertaken within your practice.

"I fully recognise that reducing patient numbers puts practices under severe financial stress and causes intense personal anxiety.

"I would like to reassure you that financial support is at an advanced stage of development in the DoH with the aim of bridging the short term cash flow issues faced by dental practices.

"Both DoH and HSCB want to ensure that when the outbreak passes, dental practices and the general dental service as a whole are able to return to normal levels of access and activity."