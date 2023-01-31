Department confirms Derry to Coleraine rail upgrades should commence in 2025

A “letter of offer” has been sent to Translink to take forward the long-awaited phase three upgrades to the Derry to Coleraine railway line.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) confirmed this “important project” to allow for faster journeys should start in 2025 and be completed by 2027.

It comes after the SDLP said funding had been secured for “vital” phase three works on the Derry railway line.

The Phase 3 work is about increasing speed and capacity on Derry's rail line.

Until it's completed, there can be no further improvements to rail services from Derry.

The west currently has a considerably worse rail service than every station on the line east of the Bann, rail lobby group Into the West has said.

Into the West has said the earliest Phase 3 improvements will happen is 2027.

The project was previously shelved by the Department for Infrastructure, but was raised by previous Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon who delivered the Phase 3 feasibility study and ring-fenced funding for vital rail expansion for the North West region.

SDLP infrastructure spokesperson Mark H Durkan said: “I am delighted that after years of delays funding has finally been secured for this vital project, the SDLP has remained steadfast in our commitment to deliver this for the North’s second city.

“This long-promised upgrade has faced a stop-start approach from the outset, phase three Derry to Coleraine became somewhat of a pipedream with the department casting doubt over its future.

“Thanks to previous Infrastructure Minister Mallon, this perpetually postponed railway development was put back on track.

“Derry has been kept isolated by subpar infrastructure and no deeper is the East-West divide felt than in relation to transport.

"This rail upgrade will go a long way in addressing the regional imbalance and better connecting communities throughout the region. This project will provide a lifeline towards a brighter future for this city.

“The delivery of phase three will not only make it easier for people from Derry to travel to other parts of the North, but will have huge benefits in our fight to tackle the climate crisis.

“By making it easier for people to choose to leave their own vehicles at home and use public transport, it will reduce congestion and the harmful emissions that many of our vehicles produce.

“This is welcome news, but is the first of many steps needed to deliver fit for purpose infrastructure for the North West. I intend to meet with Eamon Ryan, the South's Minister for Transport in the coming weeks on the All-Island Strategic Rail Review and the SDLP will be seeking funding commitments from the Irish Government in relation to this important initiative."

The Derry-to-Belfast railway line now carries over 3 million passengers a year (up from 500,000 in 2001).

Since hourly trains were introduced from Derry in 2017 (after Phase 2 of the track modernisation work completed), passenger numbers west of the Bann have increased 61% - the biggest growth in rail anywhere on the island.

When rail services here are improved, more people use them. But until Phase 3 is completed Derry's second-class service can't improve any further.

SDLP Economy Spokesperson Sinead McLaughlin commented: “Improved public transport for Derry is an integral cog in attracting investors and businesses into the North West and allowing our city to reach its full potential.

"Improved transport links will also make it easier for people to travel to the city - for work, for tourism or to shop.

“Delivery of the phase three rail line will be utterly transformational for the local economy and will kickstart higher levels of investment for the region.

“Today’s announcement represents significant progress driven by the sustained lobbying efforts of SDLP representatives and our former Minister Nichola Mallon.

"We will continue to lobby for changes that will improve North-West connectivity for the benefit of all our people.”

The Department for Infrastructure said that following approval of the outline business case for the Phase 3 Coleraine to Derry Rail project, the Department has issued a letter of offer to Translink to take forward this “important project” for the North West which will help secure this section of the railway for future generations.

"This major civil engineering project involves renewing the entire track bed including ballast and sleepers between Castlerock and Eglington,” a spokesperson explained.

“This includes the upgrading of structures to accommodate the track relay, associated drainage works and will allow for speed increases of the line to 90mph where possible, depending on physical infrastructure.

"Translink is now taking forward work to undertake detailed design, procure a contractor, and purchase the required materials.

"Subject to the approval of a full business case and funding being available in future budgets, construction work on the Phase 3 project is scheduled to be carried out from August 2025 until the end of 2027.”