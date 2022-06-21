Department investigating after hundreds of fish killed at Co Tyrone river

Hundreds of fish have been killed at a Co Tyrone river following what is believed to have been a slurry spill over the weekend.

The Department of Agriculture said they received a report of the incident along the Torrent River on Sunday and confirmed a joint investigation with the Inland Fisheries is now underway.

Images on social media show hundreds of the fish dead on the riverbank.

According to locals, it is thought to have been the third such incident on the river within the last year.

An SDLP Mid Ulster councillor for the area said the Environment Agency told him the river itself may be “dead at this point”.

"[Thousands] of fish killed at the Coalisland Canal/Torrent River. The knock on effect will have a devastating impact on the local wildlife which has taken years to build up. Kingfishers, otters, insects which may now not return,” tweeted Malachy Quinn.

"Spoke again with Environment agency, it was a slurry spill, that has stretched for 7km of the river. From Newmills all the way down past the Moor bridge. Dead fish are still appearing, they think the river may be dead at this point. Restocking is an option possibly.”

A Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson said: “At 10:10hrs on Sunday 19 June 2022, Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) received a water pollution report indicating that there had been a significant slurry spillage to the Torrent River, Newmills, Co Tyrone approx. 5km North East of Dungannon.

"NIEA immediately deployed a Water Quality Inspector to the area to confirm the report and assess the environmental impact, a joint investigation with DAERA Inland Fisheries is underway.

"The source has been identified and NIEA are currently working with the premises involved to identify what further measures can be employed to mitigate the impact of the spillage on the Torrent River.”