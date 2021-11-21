Departures rising at BBC NI: 50 gone since January 2020

Fifty employees have left BBC Northern Ireland through redundancy since the beginning of last year, the Sunday Independent has learned.

Among those to leave in the past two years have been some of the corporation’s best-known presenters and journalists.

Redundancy packages of up to £150,000 have been paid.

The BBC was rocked last week by the news that long-time presenter Donna Traynor was leaving the organisation with immediate effect.

Ms Traynor announced her departure through a message on her Twitter account on Monday.

In it, she said it was with “deep sadness” that she was leaving the BBC after 33 years.

She added that she was unable to comment further because the matter was currently the subject of an ongoing employment tribunal hearing and other legal proceedings.

In response to her announcement, a BBC spokesperson said they did not comment on individual staff matters.

However, it is understood news of Ms Traynor’s departure was greeted with shock by staff at BBC Northern Ireland.

She had been among the main presenters on the evening news show for many years and was one of the most prominent local presenters.

After studying journalism in England, the Lisburn woman worked for RTÉ before joining the BBC in 1989.

As well as presenting news programmes on TV and radio, she was a presenter on the BBC’s annual Children in Need telethon.

Ms Traynor is the latest familiar face to leave BBC Northern Ireland in the last two years.

Early last year, four of the corporation’s main presenters — Noel Thompson, Wendy Austin, Seamus McKee and Karen Patterson — left.

In October last year, it was announced that a further four well-known journalists — Kevin Magee, Maggie Taggart, Mervyn Jess and BBC Northern Ireland’s political editor Mark Devenport — were taking voluntary redundancy.

Since leaving, some of these former employees have returned to present programmes on a freelance basis.

The BBC announced in June 2020 that it had opened a voluntary redundancy scheme across its operations in a bid to reduce costs during the Covid pandemic.

It is understood that around 300 people were accepted for redundancy as part of the scheme, including 40 employees in Northern Ireland.

According to figures obtained by the Times at the end of last year, 221 of those who took redundancy received an average payoff of £100,661. They reported a further 93 payments were made in cases of involuntary redundancy, averaging £46,773.

The newspaper claimed the overall bill for the redundancy scheme was £26.6m.

Through a Freedom of Information request, the Sunday Independent asked BBC Northern Ireland for details of how many staff had left the corporation through redundancy since the beginning of last year.

In its response, the BBC stated that during the period from January 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021, a total of 50 employees had left “via redundancy”.

It is understood the majority of the employees left through voluntary redundancy.

The Sunday Independent also asked the BBC how much had been paid out to departing employees in redundancy packages during the same period.

The BBC said the smallest redundancy package paid out to staff who had left in the last two years was £3,460 while the largest was £150,000.

The BBC added that £150,000 was its cap on redundancy payments.

Following the recent redundancies, BBC Northern Ireland currently employs around 630 staff.

The Sunday Independent also asked for the salary range for its staff in Northern Ireland.

The corporation said its lowest-paid employee there currently earns £20,741 a year. The highest-paid BBC Northern Ireland employee is presenter Stephen Nolan.

According to the BBC’s 2020/21 annual report, he was paid between £405,000 and £409,999 last year for presenting on Radio Ulster and Radio 5 Live, along with his television work.

According to the annual report, the director of BBC Northern Ireland, Peter Johnson, was paid a salary of between £195,000 and £199,999 last year.

BBC Northern Ireland has also recently been in the headlines after a number of former employees spoke publicly about their experiences after alleging they were bullied while working at the organisation.

One of those who spoke out was Una Carlin, who worked there from 2001 to 2015 and was the organisation’s chief spokesperson during that time.

She sued the BBC over bullying and harassment claims and reached a £100,000 settlement last February.

Several of the former BBC workers spoke with the Sunday Independent about their ordeals.

In response, the National Union of Journalists has called on the BBC to be more “transparent” about how it deals with alleged bullying cases.