Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill tells of becoming a mother at age of 16

Journey: The Deputy First Minister says her experience has helped make her who she is

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has spoken of the challenges of being pregnant with her first child at 16.

Mrs O'Neill has two children - Saoirse (27) and Ryan (22).

Recalling becoming a mother while a teenager, the Sinn Fein vice-president said she was "still a child yourself, really, when you look back".

In an interview with the Irish Times she said she had the benefit of a supportive family, including her mother, who gave up work to ensure she could continue with her education.

"Everybody around me was very supportive. I was very lucky. Not everybody has that," she said.

"Quite often people are left isolated and don't have that kind of network of support.

"I had Saoirse in May of 1993 and was back into full-time schooling after the summer holidays. I went back and did my A-levels in the September.

"I was just so, so lucky to have that support.

"It allowed me to be able to finish my schooling, but also just to even have that support, that comfort.

"Because being a parent is daunting, no matter what age you are, but particularly when you're 16."

She stressed she had no regrets at having Saoirse so young.

"You were nearly put in a box - single mother, unmarried mother, nearly written off," she recalled.

"But I was determined that I wasn't going to be written off, that I was going to work hard and make a good life for her."

Mrs O'Neill said she believed being a mother had helped in her political role.

"You're having to manage 10 things at the one time, so I think that's a natural part of our lives," she explained.

"In any given day I'm trying to be a mummy, a daughter, a constituency representative, and be in the Northern Assembly.

"Women just by nature have to manage so many competing interests but I think that does actually bring a different style of leadership into what you do.

"I think you bring all that with you, the multi-tasking, trying to keep five fires going at the one time."

Mrs O'Neill said she found parenting very rewarding, describing it as an "amazing journey", adding you look "at the amazing person that they have grown into, and I just love that".