Derry and Strabane Council ‘hardship fund’ payment to open for referrals

A hardship fund for those struggling with heating costs in the North West is set to open for referrals after a series of delays.

Derry City and Strabane District Council approved the funding last week, with the website live for referrals at 9.30am on Tuesday.

The fund of £280,000 will be issued in one-off payments of £100 to energy providers. The funding will be paid to oil and electric customers, but not gas.

A council spokesperson told the BBC the funding is limited and therefore "will not be able to support everyone who is in need given the scale of the current crisis".

The funding will only be available to those living in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area and each household must meet specific criteria.

The council have said the fund was formed in “response to the ongoing cost of living crisis has agreed to establish a Hardship Fund which will support a Discretionary Emergency Fuel Support Programme and the provision of additional Advice Services.”

They have said approximately 2,480 households will be assisted through the available budget.

The funding had seen multiple delays, with the fund originally supposed to go live in October.

In a statement, People Before Profit MLA Shaun Harkin said it was “frustrating” the roll-out has taken "longer than we wanted.” He also criticised the fund not being available to gas customers.

"We are frustrated it has taken longer than we wanted to begin the roll-out of the programme. We are frustrated the financial fund isn't larger to help more households. And we share the deep frustration that gas customers aren't included.”

Households won’t receive the £100 directly, instead Derry City and Strabane District Council said a payment of up £100 will be paid to to the “nominated energy supplier on behalf of the household or provides a credit voucher for top up for the fuel type to the household.”

However, they added there is no ranking in the assessment of eligibility, and the programme will operate on a “first come basis.”